BENNINGTON — On Friday, May 19, rise before the sun. Get the coffee brewing. Settle onto the couch in front of the television, tuned to Albany, New York, stations News10 and Fox 23.
Or better still, head to 421 Craft Bar and Kitchen restaurant in downtown Bennington at 4:30 a.m. to watch the live filming of “News 10 In Your Town.”
The News10 ABC morning team is spending one day a week throughout May highlighting “a different part of the Capitol Region.” They were in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., last Friday, broadcasting from the Adelphi Hotel. Among their stops in recent years were Glenville, Troy, and Johnstown, N.Y.
This will be the first time the program has highlighted Bennington.
“A big component is to make sure we spend time in the communities … to get out of the studio and show what’s going on,” News Director Ryan Mott said of the special live show. “We showcase some of the community events, people who make the town run, and some of the hidden gems. We’re just seeing what’s out there.”
On set at 421 will be News10 morning anchor Ryan Peterson, reporter Cassie Hudson and meteorologist Jill Szwed.
The crew will set up on the patio in front of the restaurant at 421 Main St. (they’ll start getting ready shortly after 3 a.m.), and go live at 4:30 a.m. on News10. From 7 to 9 a.m. programming switches to Fox 23, and then back to News10 for the final hour from 9 to 10 a.m.
Mott said the public is invited to stop down and watch (he asks that people behave appropriately and aren’t disruptive).
Mike Madison, owner of 421, said he's pleased the program chose his restaurant as its base for In Your Town.
“We’re fortunate they picked our location,” said Madison. He said the publicity will be good for 421 Craft Bar and Kitchen, but also for other Bennington businesses and the town in general. “I think it’s great publicity for our town.”