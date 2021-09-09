WOODFORD — A lightning strike sparked a fire that leveled a vacation home in the Woodford Lake Estates late Wednesday, according to the Bennington Rural Fire Department.
“It was a seasonal home, and no one was there,” said Fire Chief Ken Goings in a message to the Banner. No one was injured, he said.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Smoke still rises from the devastation early Thursday afternoon, at the site of the fire on Mountain Road in Woodford, which completely destroyed this home.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER The springs of a burnt mattress in the devastation early Thursday afternoon, at the site of the fire on Mountain Road in Woodford, which completely destroyed this home.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER A teapot sits among the the devastation early Thursday afternoon, at the site of the fire on Mountain Road in Woodford, which completely destroyed this home.
Caroline Bonnivier Snyder
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER The springs of a burnt mattress in the devastation early Thursday afternoon, at the site of the fire on Mountain Road in Woodford, which completely destroyed this home.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER A teapot sits among the the devastation early Thursday afternoon, at the site of the fire on Mountain Road in Woodford, which completely destroyed this home.
A call came in at 10:49 p.m. for a fully involved structure fire. The chief said the home was insured.
Bennington Village, North Bennington and Wilmington Fire departments assisted with the mutual aid.