Smoke still rises from the devastation early Thursday afternoon, at the site of the fire on Mountain Road in Woodford, which completely destroyed this home.

 /CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER
WOODFORD — A lightning strike sparked a fire that leveled a vacation home in the Woodford Lake Estates late Wednesday, according to the Bennington Rural Fire Department.

“It was a seasonal home, and no one was there,” said Fire Chief Ken Goings in a message to the Banner. No one was injured, he said.

A call came in at 10:49 p.m. for a fully involved structure fire. The chief said the home was insured.

Bennington Village, North Bennington and Wilmington Fire departments assisted with the mutual aid.

