BENNINGTON — Back in early September, when the late summer sun still held us in its grasp, the Banner featured on its front page the story of a homeless man who was facing yet another lonely winter out on the streets. I caught up with him Thursday, just after the pre-Christmas storm rolled through Bennington, dropping temperatures overnight to nearly zero. I asked him how the winter has been for him so far and if anyone had reached out to help.
“Yeah, they stole all my clothes, my food, everything. So, all I got is two pairs of pants now, but I’m still here,” he said with a smile. “I’m a survivor. This is all my stuff right here. If it disappeared, it would be hard, but I’d find more stuff so I could go on. I try not to think too much about it.”
Todd LaBeau, 55, has been living on the streets of Bennington for the past six years, trying to survive the winter without getting sick or worse. I last spoke with LaBeau when it was still summer, and the temperature was in the high 70s. We both sat in the shade by the river to stay cool, but LaBeau knew that fall was just around the corner, and winter would soon follow.
As we were sitting together Thursday, snow and ice blanketed the ground. I asked him about living on the streets during the long Vermont winters.
“That last storm right before Christmas, it was awful,” he said. “I was right here next to the building. It blew my umbrella into the river, and all my stuff got blown all over the place. But I got plenty of blankets to keep warm enough. I’ve been used to camping my whole life. I’ve been out here when it was minus 35. I wear my clothes to bed and everything. I know how to bundle up and keep myself warm. It’ll be OK.”
What’s the worst part for LaBeau? “Being alone,” he said. “I don't like that, but I'm used to it now. Right here, it's a nice setup because lights come on at night, but when it gets dark, and nobody's out, none of my friends are out, because they're all home in the winter. Summer is fine, because everybody's out. You get to hang out at the park or whatever. This time of year, it gets dark out so soon. People just go home to be with their loved ones. It can get lonely.”
Cold notwithstanding, LaBeau thought he might be on the cusp of some change.
“After I left the soup kitchen this morning, this woman that lives up the street stopped me. She knows my situation. She said she's gonna take me to economic services tomorrow. And she's going to help me try to get some sort of residence. She’s a nice woman. She said she's trying to turn her place into someplace where people can come and stay. She said I'm welcome to stay there, and she's going to help me reinstate my food stamps and all that stuff. I'm going to meet her tomorrow at the soup kitchen. I hope it works out."
I asked LaBeau about the local homeless shelter.
“I stayed there once. It was like being in jail. They kicked you out at eight o'clock in the morning and expect you to go looking for a job, and then you got an 8 o'clock curfew when you gotta be back. There are cameras in every damn room; they just sit there and scrutinize you. I couldn't take it, so I got kicked out for missing curfew.”
The conversation turned to the article the Banner published and if anyone stepped up to offer him help.
“I've had people, after that article in the paper, wanting to help, but they never followed through,” he said. “I filled out a bunch of paperwork, and you know, and they said, ‘OK, come back tomorrow for your follow-up interview.’ I went back. I was there for an hour and 45 minutes, filling out paperwork, answering questions. Then at the end, a woman says to me, ‘All right, here's what you're gonna do.' I thought she was gonna say, ‘OK, go to Best Western or go here, go there, and they’ll give you a room.' That’s not what happened. She said to get yourself a job and go to Economic Services and ask for emergency shelter, but how do you work living out here? How do you even get a job and show up?”
There were other offers, too, but LaBeau said they fell through as well. He told me about a pastor at the soup kitchen who offered to help, and another, a fireman here in town who, according to LaBeau, offered to help him find permanent shelter, but nothing ever came from it.
“BROC says go to Economic Services, and Economic Services says go to BROC. I told them I was here, but it’s like getting the run-around. I was told they could help me, but they said we only do permanent housing. So apparently, I don't need permanent housing. They just think I need some temporary something or other. It’s been frustrating.”
For as hard as it is living on the streets, especially in winter, LaBeau said there are positives.
“Sometimes, I just like to be alone. I don't like big crowds. I don't like a lot of people talking. Out here, it's peaceful, listening to the river. It helps me sleep. I like that. And I have company,” LaBeau said.
He pointed to his collection of Mr. Potato Head dolls and Pez dispensers he’s collected over the years.
“It’s my rogues' gallery,” he said. “Something that brightens the place up and make it a little like home.”
I asked if he ever worries about getting sick or worse. He replied with a laugh.
“I’ve already died,” he said. “I had pneumonia a few years back and the flu at the same time, and I ended up in the hospital. Then, I flatlined. I was dead for over 4 minutes. They had to give me the defibrillator. I just wanted to die then, but I didn't die. I came out of it. I was in the ICU for 18 days and in a coma for eight days. I had to relearn how to do a lot of stuff. Funny, but after that, someone came to me, told me that maybe I had a purpose."
He said he thought that purpose might be in talking to youth, to let them know that life on the streets "is too hard a life to live.”
Even faced with extreme winter elements, LaBeau said he felt gratitude and was hopeful that things will turn around for him.
“I still have hope in my heart. Of course. Always. I thank God every day. I ain't got nothing, but I’m thankful for life. I can walk. I can see. I can talk. I can hear. I got it better than a lot of people,” LaBeau said.