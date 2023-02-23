BENNINGTON — Think you’ve got talent? Here’s your chance to prove it — and potentially win $1,000.
The annual Bennington County’s Got Talent Show is now accepting applications for the upcoming 2023 show, which will be held on March 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Monument Arts and Cultural Center, 44 Gypsy Lane, Bennington (formerly the Laumeister Art Center).
The Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal, Catamount Access TV, and Coggins Auto Group — sponsors of the popular event — are looking for singers, dancers — anyone who is talented and ready to put it on the line before a live audience.
“This is a great chance for performers to show off their talent before a fun, local audience,” said Jordan Brechenser, president and publisher of Vermont News & Media, owner of the Banner and Journal. “All of the sponsors enjoy promoting and highlighting the best of our county, including our talented neighbors.”
Selected participants from throughout Bennington County will compete for the $1,000 prize and winner’s bragging rights. Applicants should upload a video of their talent or planned performance to benningtonbanner.com/gottalent. Those chosen to appear in the Bennington County’s Got Talent event will be notified quickly of their acceptance — and can get busy practicing.
For more information and early ticket sales, visit eventbrite.com/e/557920815177.
The event will also be livestreamed online for a wider audience through CAT-TV Channel 1085 and Facebook Live.