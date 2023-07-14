Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 6:04 pm
A refurbished stained-glass rendition of St. James to be unveiled and blessed at the St. James Episcopal Church on Sunday's 10 a.m. service. The church is located at 46 Church St, Arlington.
Renovated stained glass to be unveiled at the St. James Episcopal Church on Sunday, pictured Friday, July 14, 2023.
