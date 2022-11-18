Several members of the Bennington Police Department, including Police Chief Paul Doucette, grew their facial hair, wore pink and donated part of their salaries to a good cause as part of Cancer Awareness Month. The money will go to the Cancer Center at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in December. Pictured from left to right are Doucette, dispatcher Kimberly Krawczyk, Cpl. Dan Ferrara, Officer Scott Legacy, front and center, Officer Robert Murawski, Cpl. David Faden and dispatcher Elizabeth Zwynenberg.