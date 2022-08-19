MANCHESTER — Leslie Perra was sworn in as interim town manager in a brief but well-attended special Manchester Select Board meeting Thursday afternoon, as residents came to wish her well and offer thanks to outgoing manager John O’Keefe.
The board voted to accept O’Keefe’s resignation as of 6 p.m. Thursday, as he is taking a position as associate athletic director for budgets and finance at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass.
On a separate motion, the board voted to appoint Perra, the town’s operations and human resources manager for the past eight years, as interim town manager. The board also voted to appoint O’Keefe as a special assistant to Perra as she makes the transition from human resources and operations manager to manager.
All three votes were unanimous.
Perra took the oath of office from Town Clerk Anita Sheldon and received a warm round of applause from residents in attendance.
A human resources professional in the private sector, Perra worked at TE Connectivity in North Bennington, where she was human resources manager, operations manager, quality manager, and environmental health and safety manager. She previously worked for 12 years at Mack Molding in Arlington in human resources.
O’Keefe, who usually sits at the end of the Select Board’s table in the Kilburn Meeting Room, instead sat in the front row facing the board as it began the special session. He got to listen to members of the board describe his accomplishments.
Board Chairman Ivan Beattie recalled the circumstances of his first interview with O’Keefe. The board had been through a number of candidates without finding a suitable fit.
Beatie said O’Keefe made “the most comprehensive, well thought-out introduction I’ve ever seen” at his interview, and called hiring him “the best decision we ever made ... he’s done an exceptional job in all aspects.”
Board Vice Chairman Greg Cutler said O’Keefe regularly logged hours above and beyond his job description.
“I think we were hugely fortunate and super lucky,” he said.