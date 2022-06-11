Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

TOWNSHEND — Mary Lindsley, school secretary and keynote speaker, told graduating seniors at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School that each of them touched her life in their own special way.

“Each one of you is so incredibly and beautifully unique but one thing you have in common: You made it through remote learning through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lindsley, who's retiring after 10 years with the school, said at Saturday’s graduation ceremony. “It was a very hard time for our country, our community, our teachers, our students, and families who had to take on being teachers in some instances.”