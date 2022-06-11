TOWNSHEND — Mary Lindsley, school secretary and keynote speaker, told graduating seniors at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School that each of them touched her life in their own special way.
“Each one of you is so incredibly and beautifully unique but one thing you have in common: You made it through remote learning through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lindsley, who's retiring after 10 years with the school, said at Saturday’s graduation ceremony. “It was a very hard time for our country, our community, our teachers, our students, and families who had to take on being teachers in some instances.”
Leland & Gray graduates march into their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11
Leland & Gray Union High School celebrated the 34 students who make up the class of 2022 during their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11.
Senior members of the Leland & Gray chorus (Katelyn Petty, Peter Broussard, Andrew Tolbert & Alexandra Clayton) sing the National Anthem at the start of the 2022 commencement ceremony.
Senior members of the Leland & Gray chorus (Katelyn Petty, Peter Broussard, Andrew Tolbert & Alexandra Clayton) sing the National Anthem at the start of the 2022 commencement ceremony.
Hannah Landers welcomes the audience to Leland & Gray's commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 11
Keynote speaker, Mary Lindsley, address the class of 2022 at Leland & Gray's commencement Saturday, June 11
Keynote speaker, Mary Lindsley, address the class of 2022 at Leland & Gray's commencement Saturday, June 11
Keynote speaker, Mary Lindsley, address the class of 2022 at Leland & Gray's commencement Saturday, June 11
Leland & Gray Principal, Bob Thibault pronounces Katelyn Petty valedictorian of the class of 2022
Katelyn Petty, valedictorian of the class of 2022
Leland & Gray Principal, Bob Thibault awards Katelyn Petty valedictorian of her class
Dylan Landers' Mother, Jessica, presents the first annual Forever a Rebel award during Leland & Grays graduation on Saturday.
Jeremy Graves is one of the recipients of the first Forever a Rebel Award given in memory of Dylan Landers
Jeremy Graves is one of the recipients of the first Forever a Rebel Award given in memory of Dylan Landers
Jeremy Graves is one of the recipients of the first Forever a Rebel Award given in memory of Dylan Landers
Warren Roberts receives a hug along with one of two Forever a Rebel Awards given in memory of Dylan Landers by Dylan's mom, Jessica
Leland & Gray Union High School celebrated the 34 students who make up the class of 2022 during their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11. (pictures are L&G principal, Bob Thibault, and Hannah Landers)
Leland & Gray Union High School celebrated the 34 students who make up the class of 2022 during their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11. (pictured: Hanna Landers)
Tyler Claussen receives his diploma from his Mom, Tammy during Leland & Gray's commencement ceremony
students receive their diplomas during Leland & Gray's graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11
students get their tassles turned during Leland & Gray's graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11
students get their tassles turned during Leland & Gray's graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11
