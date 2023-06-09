POWNAL — A federally funded program that serves preschool children and their families will replace its building on the Pownal Elementary School campus — at no cost to local taxpayers — if voters approve a 30-year lease on the property Tuesday.
To continue its Head Start program and comply with federal requirements, United Children’s Services of Bennington County, which operates the program, needs a long-term lease on the property.
Tuesday, residents in the four towns of the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District (SVUESD) will be asked in a special school district meeting vote whether to extend the existing lease with the district for 30 years. The construction of the new building is federally funded.
The current modular building – which leaders say has outlived its usefulness – would be razed and replaced with a brand-new 58-foot by 89-foot structure. That new facility would have room for an infant and toddler program in addition to the Head Start preschool now on site.
The current lease was approved by the Pownal School Board. That district has since merged with districts in Bennington, Shaftsbury and Woodford to form the SVUESD – which is why voters in those towns are being asked to cast ballots alongside their Pownal neighbors.
The program has been “instrumental in building a deeper community,” in addition to preparing young children for kindergarten, Pownal Elementary School Principal Bethany Lorge said Friday. “It has allowed learning and trusting relationships to start earlier and continue for longer,” she said.
“The learners and their families that come from the Pownal Head Start to our school feel more comfortable in their transition to the elementary school because they have been on our campus and participated in events,” Lorge said. “They are prepared, comfortable and successful in making the transition to kindergarten, which is always a very big step.”
Head Start is a federal eligibility-based program. The Pownal program serves families living close to or under the federal poverty limit or receiving public assistance, as well as some additional families. It’s also a partner with the SVUESD, providing public pre-kindergarten services.
Beth Wallace, the assistant director for Bennington County Head Start and Early Head Start, said the program is far more than a preschool. In addition to high quality early education, it provides “wrap-around services,” including home visits from a support worker, vision, hearing and growth assessments within 45 days of enrollment, and follow-up and assistance.
“Every family comes up with goals at the beginning of the school year with their family support worker,” Wallace explained. “Sometimes those goals are obtaining stable housing – we have a lot of students living in motels and a fair number in foster care.”
The goals vary family to family, Wallace said. Sometimes, it’s employment and housing resources for parents; sometimes it’s saving for a first family vacation, or adopting a more healthy lifestyle.
“It’s really satisfying work and it’s partner work,” Wallace said.
An informational meeting on the lease vote will be held at the SVSU offices at 184 North St. in Bennington at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Polls are open in all four towns from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Their building certainly is showing its age. With a generous federal grant, this is a great opportunity for Head Start and the Pownal community,” SVSU Superintendent James Culkeen said. “Head Start is a valued community partner and I look forward for working with them for years to come.”
If the measure passes, the district would enter into a 30-year, $1-per-year lease with the agency, with an option for a 30-year renewal.
“It was a modular building, and those have a shelf life,” Wallace said Friday. “There are issues with flooring. It’s in disrepair and we want to replace it. When we replace it we’re adding a classroom within the building that could accommodate infants and toddlers. There’s no immediate plans but it made sense to have that flexibility.”
There’s evidence that an infant and toddler program is needed in Pownal.
“We partner with Oak Hill Children’s Center, and they provide infant and toddler care,” Wallace said. “We do have a waiting list in that location, and that tells us there’s a need. We know on a statewide level and county level that infant and toddler care is most needed.”
While the federal government is offering money for construction, that money comes with rules – one of those being that the site have a long-term lease, Wallace said.
The building is designed and ready to go, she said. A construction start date has not yet been set, as officials want to be sure they don’t disrupt the program.