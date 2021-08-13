Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: August 13, 2021 @ 9:49 pm
Nine year old Clare McKenna plunges off the slide into Lake Paran on Friday afternoon.
Twelve year old Renet Honderich does a spin off the slide as she plunges into Lake Paran on Friday afternoon.
A woman jumps off the dock into a placid Lake Paran early Friday morning.
