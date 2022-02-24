Vermont's congressional delegation on Thursday condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine, issuing the following statements.
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.):
Marcelle and I are praying for the people of Ukraine, an independent country with a democratically elected government that has not threatened Russia. The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin is based on his twisted interpretation of world history and current affairs. Because he refused any of the numerous off-ramps offered by President Biden and the rest of the nations of the world toward diplomatically resolving whatever concerns he claims are motivating his actions, the Ukrainian people are facing the grievous suffering and devastating losses inevitable from war.
Putin’s aggressions have profound consequences for Russians as well, having created a self-fulfilling prophecy of his insincere words of the last few months as Russia now stands alone as an enemy to regional peace and stability. This invasion of Ukraine prompts the question: where will Putin strike next. I will work with President Biden to ensure that the United States does all it can to support Ukraine and our allies in Eastern Europe. And we must also help the innocent people caught in the middle of this needless calamity.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.):
The Russian invasion of Ukraine that the world is witnessing today is a blatant violation of international law and of basic human decency. It may well kill thousands and displace millions. It could plunge Europe into long-term economic and political instability.
The United States and our allies must impose severe sanctions on Vladimir Putin and his fellow oligarchs. At a time when thousands may die as a result of his war, Putin, one of the richest people in the world, should not be allowed to enjoy the billions he stole from the Russian people. The United States must also work closely with international partners to provide humanitarian relief for the Ukrainian people.”
Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.):
The Russian invasion of an independent Ukraine is a catastrophe and will result in the loss of many innocent lives. Vladimir Putin made the unilateral decision to start a premeditated war with Ukraine, which will be disastrous for the Ukrainian people and for peace and stability throughout the world.
The United States, along with our allies around the world, must respond swiftly to implement punitive and long-lasting sanctions on Putin and the Russian government. We also must ensure the Ukrainian people and our allies in the region have the humanitarian support that they need now and in the future to help deal with the consequences of Putin’s war.”