WASHINGTON D.C. -- U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) was discharged Friday from the rehabilitation facility where he has undergone a schedule of twice-daily physical therapy sessions for several weeks. In a release, Leahy's office said the senator had returned to his house in McLean, Va.
Leahy and his medical team are pleased with the progress that he has made after two surgeries related to his hip replacement, according to the release.
On the way to his house, Leahy stopped at the Capitol to sign the newly passed CHIPS + Science Bill, for which his signature was required, as President Pro Tempore of the Senate, along with the signature of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, before the bill could be sent to the President’s desk.
Leahy is expected to return to the Senate this week, when several key votes are on the agenda, including the marathon series of votes on the Reconciliation Bill expected later in the week.