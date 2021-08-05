BENNINGTON — U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Thursday he has helped to secure nearly $17 million in funding for a new Readiness Center for the Vermont National Guard in Bennington.
The Vermont National Guard has long called for a new facility to replace its current, nearly 100-year old building on Franklin Street, which fails to meet modern standards for soldier accommodations, mission performance, and force protection. The facility is currently home to B Troop and the 1-172 Mountain Cavalry that are deployed to the United States European Command and responded to the nation’s capital in response to the January 6 insurrection.
The funding will provide facilities for a modern force and community use of the old building.
“I was proud to support this funding for the women and men of the Vermont National Guard. This funding will speed the construction of a modern facility for a modern force in Bennington and provide the greater Bennington community with use of the historic, former building,” Leahy said in a statement.
“I have also always said that we must support military families, and I’m proud that we took a step forward in providing our Vermont National Guard families with a space that supports their needs,” Leahy said.
The funding is part of $21.5 million that Leahy secured. It also includes fund for a new family readiness center at Camp Johnson, the former Ethan Allen Air Force Base.
Leahy, supported as well by a request from Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), also secured more than $4.6 million for the Camp Johnson Family Readiness Center. The Vermont National Guard currently uses two facilities at Camp Johnson which were built in 1925.
The out-of-date facilities make it more difficult to families to utilize services provided by the Vermont National Guard. The funding secured by Leahy would support a modern facility tailed to families and the services they need. Sanders also supported this funding.
Leahy, as Appropriations Committee Chairman, led in restoring the practice of Congressionally Directed Spending this year, with new reforms and an unprecedented level of transparency.
The Senate Fiscal Year 2022 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill will now be considered before the full Senate.