BELLOWS FALLS — The proposed site of a community garden has been found to contain traces of lead and hydrocarbons, and the town is doing additional environmental testing.
The site at 66 Atkinson Street was once home to Meeting Waters YMCA, which was torn down in December 2021 by the town due to the dilapidated condition of the building. At one time it was a Methodist church, and one of the oldest churches in Bellows Falls and Rockingham.
Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup said Wednesday that testing had revealed both lead and what he called PAH -- or polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
He said the presence of the two chemicals warranted another round of testing.
He said the town is working with an engineering firm on the issue, and that firm also approached the state about financial help with the testing.
Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons are formed as a result of incomplete combustion, according to several environmental websites. They can be formed by everything from charbroiling meat to the burning of coal, crude oil and gasoline, wood, garbage and tobacco.
Shortly after the old dilapidated church was torn down in December 2021, there was interest either in turning the site into a school garden run by the neighboring Central Elementary School, or a community garden, organized, designed and built by BF Trades, a local group dedicated to the building and practical trades.
The now-vacant lot is currently covered with grass, and maintained by the town.
The town became owner of the building through a variety of factors: unpaid taxes by its former owner Christopher Glennon and a desire to resolve a public safety hazard next to an elementary school.
Glennon had bought the building for $1 from the YMCA with hopes of turning it into an arts and community center.