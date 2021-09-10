HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Lawyers held public meetings here to address questions Wednesday and Thursday night about a recent $65.25 million preliminary settlement over the chemical contamination of village and private water supply in the village.
The class-action suit pinned Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., and 3M Co. for unsafe levels of perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, found in drinking water.
Attorneys Steve Schwarz and James Bilsborrow — two of the four attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the suit — conducted the meetings at the Reynolds-Gilchrest Multi-Purpose Building in Hoosick Falls from 6 to 8 p.m. both nights.
“After five years of litigation, this settlement represents a great victory and an opportunity for settlement class members to recoup costs,” Bilsborrow said. He said this settlement is likely the largest per capita class-action suit to date for this family of chemicals.
The suit, Baker v. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, began in 2016. Plaintiffs held that all three companies contaminated public and private water supplies with PFOA — an industrial plastic found in nonstick wares and outdoor apparel, according to Saint-Gobain’s website. The chemical has been linked to testicular cancer, kidney cancer and birth complications when ingested.
The 2015 discovery of chemical contaminants in their water supply rattled the New York villagers. Early in the water crisis, Michele Baker said in written testimony, “Their business practices have led to the contamination of our greatest asset, clean safe drinking water — something we all need to survive.” Baker is a homeowner in Hoosick Falls, and one of the 10 plaintiffs listed in the settlement agreement.
The settlement is intended to offset property value loss and medical screening costs caused by chemical contaminants.
There are four classes of the suit. People who drank contaminated water for at least six months between 1996 and 2016 in Hoosick Falls, and people whose PFOA blood count was greater than 1.86 per billion, are eligible for medical screening. They may file a claim to become a member of the Medical Monitoring Settlement Class. According to the Hoosick Falls PFOA Settlement website, $23 million of the settlement will cover the medical screening costs of participants in this class.
The testing was developed by a PFOA expert and will screen for medical conditions linked to PFOA exposure, including kidney and testicular cancer, preeclampsia, pregnancy-related hypertension, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease and high cholesterol, Bilsborrow said. The attorneys expected that the $23 million will pay for 10 years of screenings, based on an estimate of 2,000 participants.
Any money left over will be divided among participants based on the number of years they attended screenings. People who qualify for the Medical Monitoring Class but have moved away from Hoosick Falls should still be able to participate in the testing at their general practitioner’s office.
Homeowners who owned property on or before Dec. 16, 2015 — the date the EPA issued orders that Hoosick Falls residents shouldn’t drink municipal water — are also eligible for payments. If someone’s water supply was contaminated with PFOA either through a private well or the municipal water supply, they might be members of the other three categories in the settlement: the Municipal Water Property Settlement Class, the Private Well Water Property Settlement Class, or the Nuisance Settlement Class.
An estimated 1,300 properties connected to municipal water supply and about 500 private well owners are expected to be eligible. Schwarz and Bilsborrow said they expect that confirmed Municipal Property Settlement Class members will receive 9 to 10 percent of their property’s 2015 value. Residents who think they will qualify can estimate their payment by reading Hoosick’s 2015 tax roll.
There is no eligibility threshold for private wells, and PFOA found in any amount means the homeowner would qualify for payment under the Nuisance Class.
Because of a nuance in New York State law, property owners connected to municipal water are excluded from the Nuisance Settlement Class, but home owners whose water comes from a private well — and their renters, if they have a vested interest in the property — are eligible to file a claim in this class. With a $7.7 million allotment that will be divided equally between all affirmed claims, the Nuisance Settlement Class is estimated to pay $9,000 to $10,000 per person.
The settlement has a provision for any executors of will. People may file claims on behalf of deceased loved ones and those declared mentally incompetent if properties otherwise qualify.
But Bilsborrow stressed that people should file a claim by Jan. 24, 2022, to receive payments or benefit from the medical screening.
“If you’re one of the four classes, you have to take action,” he said. Community members can do this by filing a claim form available on the settlement website, or by requesting a hard copy from the third-party settlement administrator at info@HoosickFallsPFOASettlement.com.
A claim form will require different documentation based on the class claimed. Residents who wish to become members of the Medical Monitoring Class will be required to provide a blood test of a PFOA level at or above the required 1.86 per billion. If someone misplaced test results, a process will soon be outlined on the settlement website by which people can acquire a copy of their results from the Department of Health.
To qualify for the Nuisance or Private Well classes, residents should provide positive PFOA private well test results in any concentration. If results were lost, the settlement administrator has documentation of every positive well test and will provide proof on request. Residents of Hoosick Falls may file a claim for more than one class, but must provide the requested documentation for each.
“This is not a process that is intended to exclude people; this is a process meant to include people,” Schwarz said.
Packets outlining the claims process were sent to hundreds of Hoosick Falls residents, and the attorneys said that community members should not hesitate to reach out for help in the process.
“We represent you,” said Bilsborrow. “This is our job.”
Homeowners and residents may still exclude themselves from or object to the settlement if they file official forms by mail or at the class action website by Dec. 9, 2021.
A judge must finalize the settlement after the courts receive official objections. The courts set the final approval hearing for 11 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2022.
If no objections are made — or if the objections are thrown out in court and no party appeals — the settlement will take effect about 21 days after the final hearing. Confirmed settlement class members should receive checks or gain medical screening benefits within about three months of the effective date.
Attendees on Thursday night seemed hopeful.
“I think this is a great thing for our community, and everyone should take advantage of it,” Town Supervisor Mark Surdam said.
The mayor of Hoosick Falls, Rob Allen, echoed this: “It’s the first step forward in something that so many different parts of our community — our government, our citizens — have been working on. So it’s nice to see we’ve gotten to this point.” He also highlighted an interview he conducted with Steve Schwarz.
Allen noted that this isn’t the end: The town has more developments coming in the next year. The village as a municipal entity will sit down with Saint-Gobain, Honeywell and 3M to come to an agreement.
But he recognized the preliminary settlement as an important win.
“I really hope that people take the initiative and make it in by that late January deadline. Get the help to move forward,” said Allen.