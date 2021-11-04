NORTH BENNINGTON — There was a time, when the Lake Paran Village housing community was being designed, that the 22-unit apartment complex was to use propane for hot water and heat.
But the mixed-income housing development switched to solar power and electrical heat registers and heat pump-fueled hot water — completely away from fossil fuel.
A year later, that decision has paid real dividends in real money — about $10,000 less than anticipated for heat and hot water, Shires Housing Executive Director Stephanie Lane said during a tour of the renewable energy systems at the complex.
“When we pivoted to an all-electric option and were able to seal these buildings up as well as we did to take advantage of all electric, it made sense to close the loop by adding solar,” Lane said. “It jump-starts the conversation even more about being greener in our building. Building is expensive but investments like this save us in the long term.”
Bennington County’s two state senators, Dick Sears and Brian Campion, toured the grounds along with Lane, architect Jeff Goldstone, Renewable Energy Vermont interim director Peter Sterling and board member Karen Jernigan, Madison Kremer of Shires Housing and Callie Fishburn of the Bennington County Regional Commission.
“If we’re really going to stop climate change, if we’re really going to have Vermont be resilient and independent, you have to make renewable energy accessible and affordable to every Vermonter. This is a great example of a project that can be replicated all across Vermont,” Sterling said. “There’s nothing special about this site. This can be replicated ... and we should be doing that.”
Goldstone said with traditional building materials, the homes are able to achieve high performance standards.
The story of Lake Paran Village “is one starting with fossil fuel ... and finding that we could save a lot of money by going to this relatively low-tech heating system and put a lot of that money back into the building,” Goldstone said.
Grants, including $13,000 from Green Mountain Power and a total of $83,400 from Efficiency Vermont, helped the project make the switch to all-electric heat and hot water and add solar panels on all four buildings to keep the power coming.
“Sometimes in politics, when people start talking about affordable housing and renewable energy use, it’s always ‘we can’t afford to do that.’ I don’t think we can afford not to do things like these projects,” Sears said.
According to Jernigan, Section 25D of the Build Back Better proposal before Congress provides an increased tax benefit for using renewable energy sources and significant tax incentives for low-income project developers.
Campion said those kinds of incentives make sense.
“In general, Vermonters are looking for as much renewable energy as possible,” he said. “It keeps dollars local, it creates local jobs, and it’s about the future.”