BENNINGTON — The state’s drug, gang and guns problem is real and growing, said several members of Bennington’s legislative delegation.
To that end, in the final weeks of the legislative session, they are pushing for passage of bills that increase criminal penalties for related felonies, hold certain violent juvenile offenders more accountable, significantly increase funding for treatment programs, and more.
“Legislators are listening to what’s going on on the streets,” said Sen. Dick Sears, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Tuesday. “We can’t solve the problem from Montpelier, but we’re at least trying to respond to it.”
“I feel people in Bennington, but also across the state, are more on-edge than ever,” added Sen. Brian Campion. “It’s a combination of not only what’s happening in our towns, but what’s happening across the country. There’s a wave of events happening in this country that has everyone concerned and on-edge. All of these (bills) are part of addressing the culture that society is facing right now."
Sears, Campion, Rep. Tim Corcoran and Rep. Dane Whitman outlined several bills they expect to pass that tackle the crime problems facing Bennington and other communities. Key among those is S.4, called "the community violence bill."
That bill, Sears said, would make it a felony for selling or trafficking drugs, as well as human trafficking; defacing a firearm serial number or making a "straw gun purchase" (having someone else buy the weapons for another person who is not permitted to possess firearms); holding landlords accountable with potential fines and jail terms who knowingly permit human or drug trafficking in their buildings (those who start evictions or contact police about activities would be exempt); and holding an immediate hearing to determine if certain felony cases for 16- to 18-year-old offenders belong in family or adult court.
In addition, committing a felony while carrying a firearm could carry a five-year jail term and up to $500,000 fine, and may be considered a violent crime when determining eligibility for bail. “That was important to many in Bennington,” Sears said.
“We’re trying keep people behind bars who should be behind bars,” he said. “It’s younger and younger kids who are committing these felonies and it seems like they are out of jail in no time.”
Funding earmarked for the fight against substance abuse and crime is also expected to pass, the lawmakers said. Whitman noted that $34 million in state and federal funds are focused on these issues, aimed not on criminal penalties but instead on prevention and treatment.
“As long as there is a demand for an illicit drug market there will continue to be a problem,” he said. And, he said, the drugs are changing — increasingly laced with other dangerous substances like the animal tranquilizer Xylazine. “We need to keep our policies adapting around that.”
He said the state budget bill, which will likely invest historic funds in recovery centers and peer support programs, is designed to help family practitioners work with patients toward recovery. Funds are also included for recovery housing, as well as comprehensive treatment programs that include related issues like mental health challenges, alcohol addiction and more.
Other bills — and use of settlement funds from past lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies — would fund programs to allow drug users to test their substances for lethal ingredients without facing legal penalties (that bill has passed and sent to Gov. Phil Scott for his signature); pay for 26 new outreach workers (including two or three for Bennington) to help people not currently engaged in treatment; Medicaid reforms to provide easier access to treatment; and more.
Sears said legislators from counties like Bennington, Windham and Chittenden are more open to bills tackling the drug-crime-guns issues because of their firsthand awareness of the problem.
“The bills we’ve talked about really do try to address that. We’re trying to do the best we can,” he said. “But we have a lot of legislators who don’t understand what’s going on in Bennington, Brattleboro, Winooski, Springfield ...”
Sears said he is pleased with the package of legislation that appears headed toward passage this year, but added he expects the work to continue next year, as well. “None of this is over.”