BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro law firm is now seeking statements from victims of abuse at the hands of Windham Southeast Supervisory District staff.
The firm of Buehler & Annis PLC was hired by the district last month in the wake of published reports that former Brattleboro Union High School English teacher Zeke Hecker had sexually abused students. An article outlining the allegations against Hecker was published in the Commons in August. In a response, Hecker acknowledges statutory rape and violations of professional ethics.
The earliest complaint provided to the district’s School Board dates back to 1973, and the investigation could reach up to recent times. An oboist, Hecker was released from the Sage City Symphony in North Bennington after the allegations came to light.
The law firm recently posted a special page on its website called “WSESD Investigation,” in which it seeks “information regarding sexual abuse of students and/or harassment, or abuse of power by current or former faculty, administration and staff of the Windham Southeast Supervisory District.”
The site offers confidential reporting though its secure website.
For victims and witnesses who want to speak with an investigator, they are asked to provide a name and contact information.
Information will remain confidential, unless complaints trigger mandatory reporting laws in Vermont, the firm says. To report anonymously, indicate it in your message and do not leave your name. Someone from the office will return messages within 24 hours. To provide information, victims, people with information and witnesses can call 802-451-0905 or email report@wsesd.info.