BRATTLEBORO — Law school isn’t needed to join the Vermont Bar Association.
Just ask Ian Goodnow, who recently passed the bar exam while participating in a clerkship program at Costello, Valente & Gentry in Brattleboro.
“I think it’s an asset of Vermont and of the Vermont Judiciary that we offer this alternative to law school for those interested in being attorneys,” he said. “I think it’s a lost opportunity that we don’t advertise it and leverage it as an opportunity for someone who wanted to move to Vermont.”
Goodnow had taken the Law School Admission Test and was in the process of applying to Vermont Law School when his soon-to-be father-in-law had a chance meeting with Tom Costello, a partner at CVG who has now retired but still practices.
Having recently returned to Vermont, Goodnow was trying to figure out how to afford to live here. He grew up in Essex and his wife Ruth Shafer grew up in Williamsville.
Goodnow recounted how Costello called him up and asked why he would consider going to law school when he could read for the law instead.
“I had no idea what he was talking about so I Googled it,” Goodnow said.
After a couple of calls with Costello, Goodnow read some cases and was invited in 2018 to meet Costello at Vermont Law School, where he would be arguing a case in front of the Vermont Supreme Court. Goodnow ended up sitting with him at a table reserved for counsel.
As Goodnow and Shafer became more interested in living closer to her parents, the law firm started to look like a good fit. Goodnow said the clerkship program is good for someone who is willing to take a risk but not take on as much debt as they would in going to law school.
Four years of clerking
At the beginning, Goodnow started by answering phones and talking to potential clients. Then, he said, “you start to build your legal vocabulary and your reading to start to be able to do more correspondence and client meetings.”
From there, he began getting to know what he called “the universe of the law and all of its different branches.”
“I was completely new to the legal profession,” he said, later emphasizing that he’s still very new. “That first year was really hard because you get thrown into the deep end pretty quick.”
One of the benefits of the program is the fast-paced learning, said Goodnow. He especially liked how the profession could change people’s lives for the better.
“That’s the moment I realized I wanted to keep up on it,” he said. “You know, that first case where you see it conclude with a just result for a worthy client, that feeling inside is indescribable.”
During the four years, Goodnow said, he also was able to get involved in the community and fall in love with the town in a way he never has before. First, he served as an alternative member of the Brattleboro Development Review Board. Now, he’s chairing the Brattleboro Select Board. He also is a Justice of the Peace.
Goodnow called the bar exam “very difficult.” Areas of law were covered that he had no experience with at the firm.
“That’s really nerve-wracking,” he said. “I don’t know if anyone ever really feels prepared for the bar exam.”
Clerkship experiences vary greatly, he said, because they depend on the law firm and the attorney who is serving as the mentor.
Goodnow described CVG being “incredibly supportive” of him when he needed to study. He hopes to inspire others to participate in clerkship programs, seeing it as a way to attract more people to Vermont and expand the workforce.
By getting paid to clerk, he said, “you get to invest in yourself and your community. Because you’re working there, you get to know the people who live there. You’re getting to know the court system.”
With the firm, Goodnow built relationships with other firms and attorneys throughout the state. He said the Vermont bar is “really collegial” because it’s so small.
Goodnow, who will have certain requirements to meet as a first-year attorney, is interested in criminal defense work. He expressed gratitude for CVG and the Brattleboro community.
He’s the fifth person to complete the clerkship program with the firm and pass the bar exam, and there are two more participating now. One person had health issues and couldn’t continue.
Developing future lawyers
James Valente, a partner at CVG, was the first to clerk at the firm back in 2006. Evan Chadwick, who now runs his own practice, was the second to clerk there.
Aware of the clerkship program because his mother’s friend had participated, Valente said he cold-called Costello and asked him if he’d take him in. Valente recounted Chadwick similarly coming into the office to inquire.
“After Evan, we as a firm started thinking more from the inside looking out: How can we use this to help develop future lawyers?” Valente said.
Valente noted state law schools can cost anywhere from $40,000 to $55,000, and clerking can be a good alternative for those with learning disabilities or difficulties with academia. Vermont Law School is private and not part of the state system.
CVG wanted to recruit Goodnow, Valente said.
“Sometimes when you interview someone, it just clicks,” Valente said. “We tried to convince him not to go to law school.”
Valente said his firm will “100 percent” try to retain Goodnow. However, even if that doesn’t happen, they will still have an existing relationship.
“If someone stays with us, that’s our preference because it’s someone who already knows all of your unwritten rules and all of the systems that have to function but even when they didn’t stay,” he said, citing Chadwick as an example, “it still had a lot of benefits.”
Valente said members of the firm and Chadwick will communicate regularly and help each other.
Vermont examinees pass the bar exam at a rate of about seven or eights times as high as New York, Valente said, looking at numbers for clerkship programs in the two states and touting Vermont’s program as well as its bar examiners who review participants’ reports and ensure the curriculum is meeting their needs. He pointed out that New York requires examinees to complete one full year of law school, which is generally known to be the most difficult and foundational time in law school. In Vermont, an undergraduate degree is needed.
In 2017, 2018 and 2019, 27 participants from New York and 30 from Vermont had taken the Uniform Bar Exam. Valente said 16 from the Vermont group passed compared to two from New York.
”I don’t think it’s all structural,” he said of the difference in the programs.
Not many firms use the clerkship program regularly, Valente said. His firm hopes to keep making improvements to its program and attracting new participants.
Valente said the number of attorneys in Windham County and other areas is declining. He suggested the potential for adopting similar programs in other fields.
“Maybe the assumption that you need to go to grad school in order to join a profession that requires you to learn a lot should be questioned because the fact of the matter is we have a lot of doctors in Vermont who could probably teach or mentor individuals,” he said. “We have a lot of dentists who could do that sort of thing.”
Valente is one of Vermont’s delegates to the American Bar Association’s House of Delegates, the policymaking body. He hopes to spread the word about the benefits of the clerkship program for a rural state.
If someone becomes a lawyer, Valente estimates they will likely provide 30 to 40 years of legal services and serve hundreds of clients.
“In a place like Southern Vermont,” he said, “that’s a big difference.”