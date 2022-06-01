LONDONDERRY — It floats!
The 20-foot umiak made by students in Leland and Gray’s Union Middle and High School’s HOME (Hands On, Mind Engaged) program, had a successful maiden voyage on Lowell Lake Friday morning.
The handmade vessel, patterned closely after a traditional boat made by Indigenous people of the Arctic, was paddled around the lake in the Lowell Lake State Park by the students who helped build it over the past three years — with their teacher, Bill Gallagher, shouting encouragement and initial instructions from the shore.
The HOME middle school students started making the boat in 2019, but like many things, its progress was delayed by COVID-19.
When school resumed, most Leland & Gray students stayed with remote learning, while the HOME students went to school and built an outdoor structure where they could work on their umiak, Gallagher said.
“This design comes from the Arctic circle,” he said.
The trial was designed to allow the students to get comfortable with their boat, and learn now to maneuver it, he said.
Eight students have been working on the boat this year, but three missed the launch because of illness. Ironically, probably COVID, Gallagher said.
But the whole class will take the boat out for their traditional June camping trip on Somerset Reservoir, where the school owns some land, a cabin and a yurt, as well as a tent platform, Gallagher said
He and three para-professionals who assist with the HOME program, Benn Nicholson, Tom Russell and Seth McCoard, helped get the boys — all middle school students — ready for the launch Friday morning.
PFD? check.
Enough paddles? check.
Fishing gear? check and check.
Bug spray? check, check and check.
With the five teenagers in the boat, four paddling as two teams of two and one as the captain, once launched into the water, they moved swiftly through the water, to the delight of their teachers who were still on shore. They would follow later in their canoes.
The students took their umiak out into the calm lake, paddling in concert, to return and circle around Picnic Island and other islands in the manmade lake, which has been a state park since 1977.
Gallagher, who has taught at Leland & Gray for about 25 years, said they chose making a umiak because it was a challenge, and an unusual type of boat.
“We just like old skills that endure,” he said.
In the past, the HOME program students had built kayaks, shelters, or other hands-on learning experiences before they go on to high school.
He said the class had cut down an ash tree for the lumber, but then decided to make the boat, using the ash for the boat’s gunnels, keel and stringers. They went looking for wood for the boat’s stems, and settled on apple prunings at Green Mountain Orchard in Putney.
The students steamed the apple wood to make the stems of the boat.
The umiak is traditionally made out of animal skins, most usually sealskins sewn together. In 2022, the seal skin was swapped out for ballistic-grade nylon, grayish white in color.
Sewing the stiff nylon onto the wooden frame was the hardest part of the job, the students said.
There isn’t any metal in the boat, Gallagher said, which makes it flexible.
Indigenous people, primarily women, used the umiaks to move large quantities of goods, he said. The boat was used by Inuit people in Greenland and also Alaska.
“They used to have to move the whole village,” Gallagher said.
But that didn’t mean that the students didn’t have to struggle to sew the unwieldy fabric — ballistic nylon — onto the frame of ash and apple.
Sewing was the hardest part, said Jack Spangler, a ninth grader from Windham.
The students — all 7th, 8th or 9th graders — who worked on the project this school year included Orren Styles, Kenrick Ewing, Derek Pierson, Braden Brooks, Dillon Burke, Riley Taylor, Tyler Rousseau, and Spangler.
Friday morning was a perfect, if overcast, day on Lowell Lake. The students only had to share the 102-acre lake with a lone kayaker and a loon. Lowell Lake is hidden off Route 11, near Glebe Mountain, and is for non-motorized boats only. After paddling around the lake, the class planned a cookout.
Somerset, where the class is headed in a few weeks, “is as close to wilderness as you can get” in Vermont, Gallagher said.
“This was a challenging program, and they all rose to the occasion,” he said. “It’s been three years in the making.”
The maiden voyage went without a hitch.
“The umiak performed perfectly,” he said. “And this is a beautiful spot to do it.”