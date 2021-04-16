New Englanders who had enjoyed an early spring were brought back to a cold, blustery reality early Friday with a storm packing powerful wind gusts, lashing rain and heavy, wet snow.
Snow fell from New York’s Hudson Valley to northern New York and eastward through New England.
In southern Vermont, accumulating wet snow ranged from a dusting to 2 inches in the valley and 3 or 4 inches in the mountains. Further north in the Green Mountains, totals reached 6 inches. In general, totals were much less in adjacent southern New York.
Elsewhere, a foot of snow fell in the town in Spofford in western New Hampshire by midday, and the wind gusted to 40 mph on the coast, said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Pohl.
The wind and heavy snow caused sporadic power outages and created slippery conditions. In Maine, three vehicles hydroplaned and crashed in a period of an hour on the Maine Turnpike before the rain turned to snow. One of them burst into flames; the driver escaped without injury.
Elsewhere, the town of Hawley, Massachusetts, recorded 7 inches of snow, and Plainfield and Rowe each got about 6 inches. Stafford, Connecticut, got a little over 3 inches.
Winter weather warnings or advisories were posted for large swaths of Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts. The storm could linger in some areas into Saturday.
Blooming flowers that quickly became covered in snow demonstrated how quickly the weather can change in New England.
But late-season snowfall isn’t unusual. The region sometimes sees snowfall in May.
Reporting from The Associated Press is included in this story.