ARLINGTON — If you wanted to find Lawrence “Larry” Molloy during office hours, all you had to do was wait by the park bench outside Town Hall for him to take a seat and light his trusty pipe.
It was so much a part of Molloy’s routine during his 31 years on the Select Board that when Halloween rolled around one year, a stuffed scarecrow of Molloy was planted on the park bench, complete with pipe.
These were the days when the town clerk’s office, the post office, Molloy’s second-floor barber shop and a kindergarten class all shared town hall. And when Molloy wasn’t cutting hair, or selling bus tickets, or working at a nearby variety store, he was out on that bench, talking to anyone who stopped by and had news to share.
“When I first came here I didn't quite understand why this man often was sitting out in front of the town clerk’s office. He would always say hello when you went in,” Mary Ann Carlson remembered of Molloy. “I would stop to chat. Then I realized that he owned the barber shop right up above the town clerk's office. And then I began to notice he was almost considered Mr. Democrat of Arlington.”
Molloy, who spent a lifetime listening to his Arlington neighbors and serving them as a Select Board member and as their representative in Montpelier, died at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center on Sunday, July 17. He was 80 years old.
“He was always very warm. He was solidly grounded in his Arlington upbringing and his community membership,” Select Board member and former state Rep. Cynthia Browning said. “He always listened to everybody. He was never confrontational or extreme. He understood that one of the things we do in life is to try to make things better for our neighbors, our families, our friends, our town and our state, and he worked at all those different levels.”
In 2011, when he stepped down from the Select Board, Molloy told the Bennington Banner he first became active in the Arlington Democratic party in 1958. In 1968, he ran for justice of the peace and won. He ran for his first two-year Select Board term in 1979.
He told the Banner he became interested in town politics by way of his barber shop. "It was a situation there where I was interested in the community and things that should be done," he said. "One of the first projects I thought was a necessity was sidewalks."
That's not his only legacy.
“You can see his fingerprints in the laws and ordinances that he wrote, are still on the books today in many cases, and the structures and the institutions that he was involved with are likewise still pillars of the community,” town administrator Nick Zaiac said. “So we certainly know that he's done a great deal for the community. His family has done a great deal for the community and we mourn with them, too.”
Calling hours were held last Thursday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church.
An Arlington resident most of his life, Molloy was remembered by residents as a man who knew everyone in town, and whose very best skill was listening.
“He was gentle and kind and knew everything that was going on,” said Carlson, who formerly owned the West Mountain Inn and served in the state Senate from 1989-94 – just before his 12 years representing Arlington, Sunderland and Sandgate.
When Carlson ran for state Senate, she said Molloy was a big help to her.
“He helped me know what was important to people in Arlington, if they hadn’t already told me. It helped me to be a better legislator to figure out what laws were most important, what needed changing or what needed to stay the same.”
When Molloy decided he was running for the House, Carlson was excited. “I told him you’re the perfect person, because you know everybody here and you know what their needs are.
“He was a friend of the community,” she added. "He made that available to you – he was so open and kind and wanted to hear what you had to say.”
“He was the guy everybody knew,” state Rep. Seth Bongartz said. “He was also very authentic. He really was 'what you saw was what you got.' … That was why he was so well-liked by all the people who knew him.”
Many said Molloy’s ever-present pipe was his calling card.
Select Board member Dan Jenkins said once, when his son was young and had just learned about fellow pipe smoker Norman Rockwell in school, he mistook Molloy for Rockwell. Browning, who succeeded Molloy in the Statehouse, said she could tell from the aroma of pipe tobacco that Molloy had been past her house on Route 313 on his summer evening walks. And Don Keelan, also a pipe smoker, would sometimes join Molloy on the bench in front of town hall.
“I knew him quite well over the years. We had a lot in common,” Keelan said. “Politically we were poles apart, but we had a lot of respect for each other.”
“He was very engaging - he was a wonderful listener,” Keelan added. “ And he was very civil even if he disagreed with you.”
Over and over again, Arlington residents cited Molloy’s willingness to listen as his best quality.
“When he campaigned for the Legislature he never raised any money, and he never spent any money. He went door to door,” Browning recalled.
Born in Manchester Feb. 19, 1942, the son of the late John and Ella (Keough) Molloy, Larry Molloy attended Arlington schools and graduated from Bennington Catholic High School in 1959. He attended barber school in Schenectady, N.Y., and opened Larry’s Barber Shop in Arlington, cutting hair there for 45 years. He also worked at the Arlington Variety and Liquor Store.
He married the former Barbara M. Murphy on July 6, 1963 at St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington.
In addition to his wife, Molloy is survived by two daughters, Meredith A. Englebert and her husband Jeff of Painted Post, N.Y., and Molly E. Mulholland and her husband Michael of Manchester, N.H; by three grandchildren, Christopher Englebert of Albany, N.Y. and Katie and Thomas Mulholland of Manchester, N.H.; and by two sisters in law, Joan Douglass of Bennington and Jane Molloy of Maryland, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.