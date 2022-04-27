POWNAL — A hefty infusion of federal funding has propelled a long-held goal of conserving hundreds of acres of Southern Vermont forestland toward the finish line.
A 2,100-acre expansion of the Green Mountain National Forest in Pownal and Stamford, sought by the property owner and the Trust for Public Land, is likely by early next year, after $2.1 million in federal funding was earmarked for the purchase by Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy.
Shelby Semmes, the Trust for Public Land’s vice president in the New England region, said the national organization is working with the landowner to facilitate the sale and has raised money toward the overall cost of about $2.5 million.
The trust made the request to Leahy’s office, which led to the funding earmark being announced in March, along with others totaling $167 million for several projects in Vermont.
The funding will be distributed through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which funds conservation, environmental protection, outdoor recreation and other projects around the county.
2,100 ACRES
The three large parcels involved in the sale encompass 688 acres in Pownal, and parcels of 1,251 acres and 165 acres in Stamford.
In addition to expanding the 400,000-acre National Forest in Vermont, the land will serve to buffer the hiking trail route followed by both the Long Trail and the Appalachian Trail in this area and preserve habitat for important plant and animal species.
David Rubin, of Connecticut, who owns the parcels, said he acquired the land in sections over more than a decade, while practicing sustainable forestry methods on the land and planning to eventually sell it for conservation within the National Forest.
“This has been in the works for a long time,” he said in an interview.
A HOBBY
“I’ve been lucky in life,” Rubin said, adding, “Some people like to buy fancy racing cars. Conservation is my hobby.”
Rubin also owns thousands of acres in or near public recreation areas in the Adirondacks in New York, which he is holding with the same intent — to preserve for public use and conservation. The holdings are all within or abut public recreation areas or forests.
His land acquisition entity, Park Forestry, has worked toward those goals with the Trust for Public Land, the Vermont Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, among other groups and agencies, according to the website.
FINAL FUNDRAISING
Semmes said the overall cost of the purchase is about $2.5 million, most of which is in hand after the $2.1 million federal earmark and ongoing fundraising. She said about $128,000 remains to be raised to cover closing and other costs.
“This is the final little push at the end,” she said.
She said Miriam McCue, the trust’s associate director of philanthropy for New England, can provide information for anyone wishing to donate to the effort.
McCue can be reached at Miriam.McCue@tpl.org or 808-291-1608.
BEGAN IN POWNAL
Rubin's first local land parcel of about 380 acres was purchased from Margaret Lillie, of Pownal, the retired longtime local attorney and town official.
Rubin said Lillie was anxious to ensure her land would be conserved, and that acted as an inspiration to him. He said the land acquired in that purchase is where the Seth Warner Shelter on the hiking trails, the first in Southern Vermont, is now located.
PRESERVING THE CORRIDOR
The preservation of lands along the hiking trail corridor was important to the Green Mountain Club, which founded and maintains the Long Trail.
Mollie Klepack Flanigan, director of land conservation for the club, said, “The GMC has been supportive of the work of the Trust for Public Land’s work on this, because we see it as adding to the wilderness corridor for those two trails. The properties don’t directly contact the trails, but a wider corridor preserves wildlife habitat and helps ensure the long-term protection of recreational resources and securing the wilderness experience that we manage the trail for.”
She added, “Two of the parcels are within a mile of the Long Trail, and all of them can be seen from viewpoints along the trail.”
Silvia Cassano, co-chairwoman of the Bennington Appalachian Trail Community group, said the land purchase will enhance the experience of hikers throughout Southern Vermont.
“The land would affect both the Appalachian Trail and the Long Trail,” she said, “as they are the same alignment from Massachusetts border to just north of Route 4 in Killington.”
There also are some important VAST (Vermont Association of Snow Travelers) snowmobile trails on the land being added to the National Forest, Semmes said.
“The Green Mountain National Forest is actually nationally one of the most threatened by development in the county,” Semmes said. “So finding areas where there are either privately held in-holdings or edge-holdings in the National Forest is a focus — to anchor key areas of the forest, whether for economical reasons or recreational reasons.”
Toward that goal, “We have a long history of working with [the U.S. Forest Service],” she said.
In facilitating a land purchase for conservation, she said the trust “likes to get a option with a landowner for a period to allow us to work with communities to garner support for the project, and also for the [legislative] delegation to advocate on the federal level.”
The trust is “focused on really buffering the corridor of the Appalachian Trail and the Long Trail because, as an organization, we are very focused on connecting people with the outdoors,” she said.