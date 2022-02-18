LANDGROVE — Vermont State Police were dispatched to the area of Landgrove Hollow Road and Vermont Route 11 on Thursday at about 4:05 a.m. when two tractor trailers crashed in icy conditions.
One tractor trailer had lost its load of lumber, scattering the lumber on the roadway. While troopers were on the way, a second tractor trailer — reported to be a log truck — lost control and collided with a telephone pole, downing power lines in the process. The log truck continued on and did not stop at the scene.
As a result, the log truck and operator have yet to be identified.
The operator of the tractor trailer hauling lumber was rescued from the cab and transported to the Springfield Hospital for medical attention.
Icy and hazardous conditions were a major factor in this incident. Vermont Route 11 was closed for several hours during removal of the wrecked tractor trailer and lumber from the roadway.
Londonderry Fire and Rescue, Vermont Agency of Transportation and A's Auto & Truck Repair assisted at the scene.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone who may have information about the crash is encouraged to contact Sgt. Justin Walker, Shaftsbury Field Station, 802-442-5421. Information can also be submitted anonymously at new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us or text “CRIMES” (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS.