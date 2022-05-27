BENNINGTON — Kitty Toll, a Democrat running for lieutenant governor, brought her campaign to downtown Bennington on Friday.
Toll started the day at United Counseling Service of Bennington County to learn about its programs, before taking a tour of Main and South streets and talking to business owners.
State Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, accompanied Toll on her visit.
Toll was born and raised — one of 14 children — on the McDonald dairy farm in Danville. She received a master’s degree in education at the University of Vermont and taught in several school districts in the Northeast Kingdom. Toll was elected to the Vermont House in 2008, where she chaired the Appropriations Committee. Her sister, Jane Kitchell, chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee. Toll did not seek reelection in 2020.
Other Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor include Charlie Kimbell, Patricia Preston, and former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman. State Sen. Joe Benning, a Republican, is also running.