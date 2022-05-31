KILLINGTON — Killington Resort, the largest mountain resort in Eastern North America and a POWDR company, announced that the first weekend in June will be the final operating days of the 2021-22 winter season. This is the latest skiing and riding at The Beast in 25 years, since the record breaking 1996/97 season, which lasted until June 22.
The Killington snowmaking team began making snow on the Superstar trail on Oct. 17, 2021, in preparation of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup, and continued stockpiling snow right through March 31, 2022. Snow depths were in excess of 30 feet on most of the trail once snowmaking efforts concluded. Killington’s world class grooming team has worked to preserve that snow since then.
Killington groomers plan to patch up any bare spots with a goal of providing continuous top to bottom skiing and riding throughout the weekend, although walking on/off the lift will be required. The Superstar Express Quad will spin 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, and if conditions allow, for a final day on Sunday. Lift tickets will be $79 for adults at the window with 50 percent of the weekend’s proceeds being donated to Pride Center VT. Complimentary commemorative t-shirts will be available on Saturday while supplies last, and the Roaring Brook Umbrella Bar will feature live music, an outdoor grill and views of the ski and snowboard action all day.
“When lift operations conclude, we will have offered more than 190 days of skiing and riding this season here at Killington,” said Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort.
Visit killington.com/conditions for the daily conditions report where any changes to the operating plan as a result of weather or conditions will be posted.