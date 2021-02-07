NORTH BENNINGTON — The John G. McCullough Free Library hasn’t been fully operational in nearly a year due to the coronavirus. That doesn’t mean the library has stopped serving local residents.
The North Bennington library hosted its 10th annual Take Your Child to the Library Day on Saturday, though for the first time access into the actual building was prohibited.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. parents and their children walked to the back entrance of the library, where youth services librarian Katrina Hastings was waiting to hand out tote bags for the kids to decorate, as well as handing out free children’s books.
A table blocking the entrance served as a makeshift to-go area.
Luke Hall, an Arlington resident, stopped by the library to get supplies for his children.
“I just think it’s very nice of them to go out of their way. It’s a hard time with COVID and everything,” Hall said. “For them to go out of their way to try to set something up for the community and the kids, it’s great.”
It wasn’t a question on if McCullough Library would host this event this year, but rather how they could do so safely.
“We had to think about how we could still do it even though we’re only open for curbside,” Hastings said. “So we just turned it into a take-home thing, you can still decorate the bag, you get a free book, there’s some good stuff in here and when we’re open again you can come back with your bag, browse the shelves and pick out your books and check them out and take them home.”
Hastings brought more than 50 tote bags and children’s books to the event. By noon, the supplies were nearly all gone.
“I’ve been super busy,” Hastings said. “We’re giving stuff out so it’s great.”
Jennifer Lind, of Bennington, brought her two daughters to McCullough Saturday morning. Lind is appreciative of the efforts of the library to continue to engage the community during the pandemic.
“I’m loving it, it gets us going for the kids,” Lind said. “I can’t wait for them to reopen!”
Staying as active as possible during the pandemic is something that Hastings said is a focal point for the library.
‘We’re making the best of it and we’re still finding ways to keep families engaged,” Hastings said.
According to Hastings, the library has been doing three to four take-home kits per month. They have also been broadcasting virtual story hour for children on Facebook Live.
McCullough Library is offering curbside pickup three days a week: Wednesdays from 12 to 6 p.m., Fridays 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.