BENNINGTON — Children as young as 5-years-old bravely rolled up their sleeves Friday and picked out superhero Band-Aids in the hopes of an end to wearing masks and not getting sick.
They were part of Southern Vermont Medical Center’s first vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids earlier this week.
The few nervous tears that fell were quickly wiped away by relieved parents who took comfort in knowing their children were finally beginning the vaccination process.
“We weren’t on the fence about this, not even a little bit,” said Bennington resident Douglas Jowett, who brought his daughter, Clara, 8, and son, Timothy, 6. “We hoped for this day. It’s a long time coming.”
That sentiment was held by the vast majority of the parents that showed up at the SVMC COVID-19 Resource Center at the former campus of Southern Vermont College.
“We couldn’t wait,” said Erin Poppe, who drove down from Middlebury to take advantage of an open slot at the clinic for her. “We made appointments for the twins in Middlebury, but we weren’t quick enough to get a third, so instead of waiting a week, I drove down with them. That’s how important it is.”
Poppe was able to vaccinate all her children while she was there. “What a relief,” she said.
A small number of the Pfizer vaccines were set aside for walk-ins, although most of the 600 doses were earmarked for kids with appointments and not all of those doses were taken.
Some of the kids, especially the younger ones, seemed less than thrilled about the prospect of a needle stick, even if it meant the possibility of less mask time.
“I don’t like shots,” said Clara Marlow, 6, from Bennington. When asked whether she was excited to finally get the vaccine, Clara shook her head no as mom laughed.
Lucy Gregg Weiskopf, 10, came with her mother, Emma, a neurologist at SVMC. She said she’s not looking forward to the shot but is looking forward to being vaccinated.
“That’ll be good,” she said. “It’s important not to get sick, and I can go out to eat more places and have a little more freedom.”
Dr. Trey Dobson, chief medical officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, said Friday’s event exceeded expectations “with interest and turnout.”
“We did nearly 300 vaccines today and anticipate doing about the same tomorrow,” he said. “With a high percentage of positive cases among those 11 and younger, vaccination of this age group is essential in decreasing viral transmission in the community, protecting them from severe disease. Just as important, it keeps them from spreading it to vulnerable adults. Vaccinating your child truly protects the community.”
Giving voice to the concerns of many parents facing the choice of whether to vaccinate young children, Vanessa Beattie of Manchester, who chose to vaccinate her daughter, Evangeline, 6, said she had some worry, but in the end decided to go ahead and vaccinate.
“I want to make sure I’m making the safest decision I can for her. She’s not able to make this decision for herself, so that leaves it to me. There’s not a lot of information on the long-term effects for children, but the short-term effects of her being protected against a deadly disease is more important right now,” she said. “It was a very hard decision. I was glad it took this long, because it gave me the time I needed to deliberate on it.”
Nine-year-old Zia Ghazali of Bennington summed it up for many of the kids there.
“I can’t wait until this is all over,” she said with a hint of sadness. When asked what she might say to someone still undecided about getting the vaccine, Zia thought for just a second. “Be brave,” she said.
The SVMC vaccine clinic for 5- to 11-year-old children continues Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. in Bennington. As of press time, there were still some appointments available, as well as several doses set aside for walk-ins.
For more information, visit the SVMC website at svhealthcare.org or vermont.force.com/events/s/selfregistration.