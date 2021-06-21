BENNINGTON — The KFC/Taco Bell restaurant site at 100 Northside Drive has changed hands.
According to property records from the town clerk’s and assessor’s offices, FMI US Property, LLC, sold the property June 15 for $1,260,000 to 100 Northside Drive, LLC.
FMI (Franchise Management Inc.) is listed with the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office as based in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada, and managed by Dwight Fraser and Greg Walton.
According to the company’s website, FMI operates more than 360 franchises in the U.S. and Canada, including KFC and Taco Bell restaurants, Burger King restaurants and Panera Bread cafes in Canada.
The outlets are administered through a business support center in Woodstock, New Brunswick.
The new owner, 101 Northside Drive, LLC, was formed in May, and the principal is listed as James R. Johnson of Salem, Mass., with Woolmington, Campbell, Bent & Stasny, of Manchester Center, acting as agent.
The owner could not be reached Monday for comment.
According to records filed with the deed transfer, 101 Northside Drive, LLC, also entered into a 10-year lease with four consecutive five-year renewal options with Franchise Management Investors US, LLC.