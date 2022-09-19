POWNAL — The Select Board will hold meetings on consecutive evenings this week to discuss and hear input on some high-profile issues in Pownal — including the new Town Hall project and the pending ordinance to address properties with solid waste and trash left in public view.
During its regular meeting Thursday at 6 p.m., the board will hear plans for a town history project, with a presentation from Joyce Held of the Pownal Historical Society.
The society, which originally proposed moving and attaching an historic early 19th-century schoolhouse to the main section of the new Town Hall on Center Street, proposes space for a town history collection in that section, which is now undergoing finishing work.
The main sections of the building opened earlier this year, and houses office and other space for town employees and town officials.
Also during the Thursday meeting, the Select Board will discuss the Town Hall budget and providing employee pandemic hazard pay using some of the American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding Pownal expects to receive.
ORDINANCE INFO
The first meeting this week, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall and via Zoom, will be an informational hearing on a newly adopted ordinance to address problems with trash and other items on some town properties.
The entire ordinance, which has been approved by the board and will take effect Sept. 26, is posted on the town website.
It states in part: “It is the purpose of this ordinance to regulate the disposal of solid waste, the location and outdoor storage of waste, and household trash in the town of Pownal in order to protect the public health, safety and well-being, and to protect the environment.”
Municipal tickets can be issued by a town enforcement officer if a violation has not been corrected after a written notice. The officer could be the zoning administrator, health officer or someone else appointed by the Select Board.
In addition to the Select Board, members of the Planning Commission and Development Review Board — who drafted the ordinance prior to the adoption vote in late July by the Select Board — will attend the Wednesday session.
“This is an optional public hearing that will be held mostly for informational purposes,” the Sept. 21 meeting notice states. “Unless a petition is filed, in accordance with state statues, this ordinance will become effective on Sept. 26, 2022.”
A petition for a townwide vote to overturn the ordinance would require the signatures of at least 5 percent of registered voters.
The ordinance began as an effort to deal with the longstanding problem of trash or solid waste stored within view of neighboring properties, roads and highways.