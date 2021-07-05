BENNINGTON — The brick building at 310 Main St. housing Citizens Bank and two other offices has been sold.
According to the town’s clerk’s listing of deed transfers, 310 Main, LLC, which is controlled by Paul W. Carroccio, of TPW Real Estate, purchased the structure June 29 for $810,000 from John and Sylvia Carpenter.
Besides housing the bank offices, the Bennington County Public Defender’s Office and the University of Vermont Extension have space there.
Asked if any changes were planned, Carroccio said this week in an email, “It’s going to stay exactly the same. Same tenants. We bought it to add to our Vermont commercial property portfolio, and it’s a great property with good value, particularly as the Putnam project continues to go and other great properties get redeveloped and/or renovated downtown!”
NEAR PUTNAM BLOCK
TPW Real Estate is also the leasing agent for the three historic buildings being renovated on the opposite side of Main Street on the Putnam Block redevelopment parcel.
Those are the former Hotel Putnam, the Courthouse building and the Winslow Building. According to a real estate ad, the two-story brick bank building was constructed in 1987 and has 7,000 square feet of space. It is set on .32 acres and has nine parking spaces. The bank also has a drive-thru lane.
In the property transfer listing, the building is listed as at 310-320 Main St.
Asked about the address, Town Assessor John Antognioni, said Friday, “Up until at least 2009, the building was known as 320. On or about 2014, the building began to be listed as 310 (the address that tenants Citizens Bank and Bennington County Public Defender use today).
The recent mortgages list the property known as 310-320 but the town will, going forward, list it as 310 Main Street.”
The property was assessed for taxes at $550,000.