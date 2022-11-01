BENNINGTON — Police have issued an arrest warrant for Bennington resident Kevin Hoyt for allegedly violating a stalking order and threatening in a video to shoot another man if necessary for his safety.
Hoyt, 52, allegedly violated the stalking order that was put in place on March 29, when he was ordered to have absolutely no contact with former state Rep. Christopher Bates of Bennington — including any statements on social media. Hoyt refused to sign the stalking order, but it remains in effect until March 29, 2023, according to court documents.
On the morning of Oct. 20, Bates paid a visit to the Bennington Police Department to inform law enforcement about a video Hoyt posted the day before. In the video, Hoyt is shown leaving the Bennington Courthouse and claiming that no one would protect him from Bates.
Hoyt then went on to say that if Bates came after him, Hoyt would shoot Bates. Hoyt, who sometimes carries a gun in public, said it would be a “quick and easy battle,” and that “Master Bates” will have a hard life because he’s “busted.”
“I am responsible for my own safety,” said Hoyt in the video.
Prior to that video, Hoyt had posted photos of Bates on his Instagram page. The photos show Bates holding a gun, flipping off a camera and sitting with his arms folded. Hoyt also posted letters from Bennington Superior Court that address Hoyt’s case against Bates. These photos were not addressed in the court documents.
Bates alerted police, because he’s concerned about his safety, according to court documents.
Officers attempted to call and contact Hoyt multiple times. He did not answer his phone, and there are new residents at his last known address. An arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 28.
Hoyt and Bates have a long history of antagonization, and an incident was captured on March 1, when Hoyt was videotaping town candidates. The pair had a confrontation outside the Bennington firehouse, and the verbal assault was caught on film. Both men had a stalking order placed on the other.
By allegedly violating his stalking order, Hoyt faces up to one year imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.