BENNINGTON — A dozen aluminum empty beer kegs disappeared from Ramunto’s restaurant in Bennington on Thursday in broad daylight.
“One of our employees, Kiana, was sitting in the parking lot this morning right before we opened,” said Ramunto’s bar manager Danielle Mone. “She usually takes a few minutes before she comes in. And she just happened to look up in the side mirror of her car and saw these people pull up their van. They pull up and move the van up a little further, and she saw them grab a couple extra kegs and then take right off.”
This is not the first time Ramunto’s has had kegs go missing in the back, but it's the first time in broad daylight.
“It was 10:30 in the morning, you know, in the full parking lot, as full as it is now,” Mone said.
The beer kegs, considered half-kegs because of their smaller size, are fairly heavy. They're aluminum, so they can be scrapped. Mone tells the Banner that she believes they're taking them over the border into New York for cash. She did not want to disclose the value of the kegs for fear of copycat thefts.
“We've gotten calls from Foster's Cannery by the Mill in the past,” Mone says. “They called and said, ‘Hey, we think we have some of your kegs' and that 'this guy’s trying to bring your kegs here.'”
This isn’t the biggest theft of kegs we’ve had,” Mone said. “Honestly, we had most of the kegs taken by one of our largest distributors over the weekend, so there weren’t as many as there could have been. When they drop off new stuff, they take the old. So luckily, they cleared a lot of that out. There was quite a few still out back, though, probably 10, maybe 15 kegs.”
“We’ve had several people call here,” Mone said. “We think we know who the gentleman is. His own mother called here saying that she's pretty sure it's their son. We also posted a picture of it from Kiana’s rear-view mirror on our Facebook page.”
The Banner reached out to the Bennington Police but did not receive a reply as of press time on whether they have identified a suspect or if an arrest was made.
"It’s just so brazen,” Mone said. “They did it in broad daylight. Do you know what I mean? It's one thing you do at nighttime — the parking lot is cleared, and it's dark out back. It's another thing to do in the middle of the day when people are at work. It's kind of a slap in the face.”
Anyone with information on the theft can contact the Bennington Police Department on its website at benningtonpolice.com or call 802-442-1030.