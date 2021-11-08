Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: November 8, 2021 @ 6:00 pm
CAROLINE BONNIVIER — BENNINGTON BANNER Lorna Cheriton and Hamilton Topping work together to construct one of the window frames in Bennington on Friday morning.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER — BENNINGTON BANNER Bruce Lierman, Pete Sternberg and James Shay construct one of the window frames in Bennington on Friday morning.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER — BENNINGTON BANNER Bruce Lierman instructs Kathy Velon, Leslie Bayetis and Susan Abrams as they construct one of the window frames in Bennington on Friday morning.
More than 120 volunteers are participating in the week long program to create window insulation for families and non-profits in need.
