Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 2:48 pm
Goody Two Shoes is a proud mom and dotes on her new kids at the goat dairy at Hildene in Manchester, Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Misty Hosley, goat dairy manager at Hildene in Manchester, holds one of the newborn kids, Thursday, April 6, 2023.
The newborns at the goat dairy at Hildene in Manchester, Thursday, April 6, 2023.
The kids are playing around at the Hilden Farm in Manchester this week, as farm staff — and Goody Two Shoes — work to keep the newborn baby goats fed, happy and safe.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.