BENNINGTON — It took less than two hours for a jury to find a Bennington man guilty of burglary into an occupied dwelling and assault, a decision that could put him in jail for up to 26 years.
Late Tuesday, a jury of nine women and three men found Mitchell Maldonado, 32, guilty of one count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and one count of simple assault in the first day of a scheduled two-day jury trial at the Bennington Superior Courthouse. The charges stemmed from an incident involving Maldonado breaking the door in and beating one of the residents of an apartment on Pleasant Street in February 2021.
The jury returned just once after receiving the case to review a surveillance video showing Maldonado kicking in the door of apartment 2 at 326 Pleasant St, in Downtown Bennington.
The grainy video shows a woman knocking and arguing with someone inside the apartment door as two individuals sit on a deck right above. Maldonado appears in a baseball cap behind her as she argues in front of the closed door.
A few seconds later, Maldonado moves the woman out of the way and kicks at the door four times before it breaks open. Maldonado then enters the apartment, followed by another individual. Muffled yelling and screaming can be heard. He then exits the door after several seconds. As he leaves, Maldonado looks down at the knuckles of his right hand, then walks out of view.
According to the police affidavit of the crime, Maldonado became irate after the victim got into a verbal altercation with a female — a woman related to Maldonado — after he asked for a cigarette and exchanged words with her. Maldonado kicked the door in, went inside the apartment, and punched the victim 10 times in the head as a 1-year-old baby stood nearby, then left.
The crime of burglary is defined as when an individual, without permission, enters a property that is currently occupied with the intent to commit another crime while inside. In this case, Maldonado entered the occupied apartment without permission, a burglary, and attacked the individual inside – an assault.
Maldonado was arrested on a warrant in May after several failed attempts by police to locate him. He was on probation and conditions of release during the burglary incident. Several pending charges are still unresolved, including two counts of violations of conditions or release stemming from a domestic abuse prevention order.
Maldonado pleaded guilty in a plea deal on probation violations, assault, stalking, and extortion. He was given a suspended sentence with four months to serve and a three-year probation. He also has a criminal history in New York.
Maldonado is currently being held without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland as he awaits his sentencing hearing, which remains unscheduled.
Maldonado has one month on his current sentence to serve. That sentence was handed down in May. It is likely he will also have to serve the currently suspended sentence for violating his probation conditions in that extortion case.