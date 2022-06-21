BENNINGTON — A Bennington man accused of violating a stalking order was found guilty on all counts by a jury in less than an hour Tuesday afternoon.
None of the jurors looked toward Preston Foster, 60, as they filed into the courtroom to render their guilty verdict. He faced two counts of violating an abuse prevention order for stalking a former co-worker and neighbor on two separate occasions in July 2020, after he was ordered to stay away by a Bennington judge.
As the jury foreman read the verdicts, Foster stared straight ahead, showing no emotion. As he left the courtroom, he could be seen with his head bowed as his defense attorney, Susan McManus, put a hand on his back and quietly explained the verdict and what happens next. A deputy sheriff led Foster out of the courtroom in handcuffs.
Foster was found guilty of sitting in wait at the Stewart’s shop on Main Street in Bennington as the victim grabbed coffee with his son on their way to work in July 2020. When the victim went to leave the parking lot, Foster waved at the victim, then blocked the exit, and slowly drove his vehicle down Main Street with the victim’s vehicle behind. At the light at the Four Corners, when he saw the victim’s son take a photo, Foster allegedly backed his vehicle up toward the victim’s car, then took off. Foster then showed up near the victim’s workplace, sitting in his vehicle for several minutes before leaving.
Foster’s stalking order specifically prevents him from being within 100 feet of the victim. He also was ordered by the court order not to make any contact with the victim, including verbally.
The second incident occurred five days later, when Foster came out from between two parked cars to within 30 feet of the victim and his son at their home when they were leaving for work.
In direct testimony from the victim as to what happened when his son started to take a photo, Foster said, “Do you want me to wave for the photo?” Foster then walked several feet into a field and watched as the victim and his son drove away. A photo of Foster at the scene was included in evidence at the trial.
Foster has several past convictions on his record, including felonies for violation of prevention orders, marijuana sales in 2005, and buying, selling and possessing stolen property in 2012. Foster still faces upcoming charges, including simple assault and another prevention order violation.
He is currently being held on one of his convictions at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. A separate sentencing hearing will be scheduled in this case, and he will be scheduled for trial on the upcoming charges in July.