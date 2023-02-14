BENNINGTON — A Bennington defendant accused of breaking into an occupied apartment, assaulting and robbing the victim at knifepoint, taking their cell phone, and threatening to come back and kill them if they called the police, was found guilty Tuesday on two out of the three counts by a jury.
Justin Jones, 34, now faces a possible 16-year sentence following the guilty verdict by the jury on both the misdemeanor charge of criminal threatening and a felony charge of assault and robbery with a weapon. The jury of eight men and five women declared Jones not guilty of the most serious charges — burglary into an occupied dwelling. That felony count carried a possible maximum sentence of 25 years behind bars.
The jury took two hours and 20 minutes to deliberate Jones’ fate, coming back with the verdict just before 8 p.m.
Jones bowed his head as he awaited the jury to return to the courtroom. When the not guilty verdict was read first, he seemed to smile, then the guilty verdict followed, which took away his smile as his shoulders slumped.
According to police affidavits in the case, Jones entered the victim’s apartment without permission at the Midtown Motel on Main Street on Nov. 26, 2022. According to the victim's direct testimony, Jones and another individual were looking to score a “fifty-pack,” a $50 package of crack. Jones told the victim he sent the money on a phone app. As all three waited for the money to clear, Jones became enraged, picking up a walking stick and slamming it down next to the victim, then grabbing a knife and holding it near the victim’s body as he demanded drugs and cash.
The victim knew Jones, and testified that Jones aware that the victim had just received his disability funds and demanded all of the money. On his way out after taking the money, the victim testified that Jones then took his cell phone, threatening to “come back and kill him” if he called the police.
There was only one witness called for the prosecution — the victim. After a brief cross-examination, the defense rested without calling witnesses or presenting evidence. Jones chose not to testify in his defense.
The victim in the case was issued a subpoena to testify at the trial. When he didn’t show up, an arrest warrant was issued. Bennington Police located the victim at his residence and brought him to the courthouse. A source in the prosecutor’s office revealed that the victim told them he was being threatened if he testified in the case.
Jones has been held without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland since his arrest. He appealed the hold in late December, but the appeal was denied. After the split verdict, he was escorted back to Marble Valley by Sherriff's department personnel to await his sentencing hearing on a continuation of his hold without bail.
It is unclear how long it will be before Jones is officially sentenced or if the defense will file any post-conviction motions with the court. According to court personnel, Jones will start his prison term immediately following his sentencing.