BENNINGTON — A man who has wanted to resolve his criminal case so urgently that he was willing to be tried outside a courthouse is finally getting his day in court.
Jury selection begins today in the retrial of Robert Billington, Bennington County’s second defendant to go on trial during the COVID-19 pandemic. His two-day trial on 2018 felony charges of sexual assault (no consent) and lewd and lascivious conduct is scheduled to start Aug. 31.
The jury draw and trial are taking place at the Bennington Superior criminal court eight months after Billington said he was willing to be tried in an “unconventional venue” while courthouses were closed to trials because of the pandemic.
Billington, 37, told the Banner he’d asked a total of seven churches in Bennington to be a trial venue, but that he didn’t get a positive response. It’s unclear if state court officials greenlighted his proposal for an alternative trial venue; state criminal trials resumed this spring, but only in courthouses.
Billington has expressed an urgent need to resolve his case since he has been held without bail since December 2018 — one of Bennington County’s longest-held pretrial defendants.
In a letter to the Banner in July, Billington said he was experiencing stress in preparing for the trial but was also looking forward to it. His first trial, held in August 2019, ended in a hung jury.
NEW TRIAL PROTOCOLS
Like the county’s first pandemic-period jury trial in July, Billington’s will incorporate COVID-19-related protocols. These include social distancing and masking in the courtroom, said Wendy Dickie, county court operations manager for the criminal division.
Because people in the courtroom need to stay 3 feet apart from each other, there won’t be much room for observers after counting the people directly involved in the case, such as jurors, the judge, attorneys, the defendant and witnesses. Only four seats will be available to members of the public, and they’ve been divided evenly between the family and friends of Billington and of the complainant.
People who want to watch the trial can tune in through WebEX, the court’s online hearing platform. To get the trial log-in information, email a request to JUD.BenningtonUnit@vermont.gov.
Jurors will also be required to wear masks. The same policy holds for attorneys and witnesses, unless they present proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.
Deputy State’s Attorney Alex Burke, who prosecuted the county’s trial case last month, said trying a case during the pandemic wasn’t much different from pre-pandemic times despite the new protocols.
“While the layout was a bit different and I wore a mask during trial, the basic core of presenting evidence and witnesses remained the same,” he said in response to questions Monday. The integration of new technology, Burke said, also allowed some witnesses to testify remotely.
He declined to comment on the Billington case since it’s still ongoing.
Billington is accused of forcing himself on a local woman he’d recently met, sometime between October and December 2018. He is being held at Southern State Correctional Facility, in Springfield.
His charge of sexual assault (no consent) carries a prison sentence of three years to life. His charge of lewd and lascivious conduct carries up to five years in prison.