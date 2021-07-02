BENNINGTON — Fireworks, bell-ringing, world-class music and a reading of the Declaration of Independence are among the events scheduled for Sunday, Independence Day. The forecast for the day calls for a high temperature in the low 70s, with a 60-percent chance of showers, or perhaps a thunderstorm. Some of these events may be weather-dependent.
ROTARY HOLDS 8TH ANNUAL JULY 4 BELL RINGING
The Bennington Rotary Club will celebrate Independence Day with a reading from the Declaration of Independence and the ringing the ship’s bell from the USS Bennington.
The ceremony takes place at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, on the lawn of the Bennington Town Offices.
The ringing of bells on July 4th is part of a nationwide program instituted by Congress in 1963 to commemorate the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, after which bells rang throughout the city.
During the Rotary Club ceremony, 13 volunteer Rotarians will ring the USS Bennington’s bell as the list of each of the original 13 colonies is read. Since Vermont is the 14th state to be admitted to the Union, that place is held for a “Fourteenth Bell-Ringer.” This is always reserved for some person or organization chosen for making a significant difference in helping Bennington become a better place to live.
This year, Patricia Johnson, RN, an emergency room nurse who has performed extraordinarily during the COVID pandemic, has been chosen for the honor.
Following the ceremony, members of the public will have an opportunity to ring the historic USS Bennington ship’s bell.
To learn more about Bennington Rotary, visit www.BenningtonRotary.org or Facebook.com/BenningtonRotary.
VSO QUARTET TO PERFORM AT PARK-MCCULLOUGH
The Vermont Symphony Orchestra will be performing at the Park-McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion in North Bennington on July 4.
The free performance is part of a series of small-format concerts being held statewide in July, themed by location: “Breweries,” “Homes & Gardens” and “Town Gazebos & Bandstands.”
The VSO’s Woodwind Quartet will take the audience on a journey through 120 years of American music — from Tin Pan Alley to Carnegie Hall, from a bumpy bike ride with Alyssa Morris’s “Motion” to the fairgrounds with Amy Beach’s “Carnival.” The concert begins at 3 p.m.
The concert will be preceded by yoga in the garden at 9 a.m., and the weekly Farmers & Artisan Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring Ransom Notes live from the veranda.
Please note that the VSO concert is held on the lawn of Park McCullough at 1 Park St. This venue is wheelchair accessible. For venue accessibility questions, call Park-McCullough 802-442-5441, or email info@parkmccullough.org.
This concert is rain or shine. In the event of rain, the location may be changed.
In its 87th year, the Vermont Symphony Orchestra is the nation’s oldest state-assisted symphony orchestra and a nonprofit organization that celebrates instrumental and choral music as a unifier in Vermont.
For a complete list of the VSO’s summer events, visit https://www.vso.org/events/.
FIREWORKS AT WILLOW PARK
Bennington’s Independence Day celebration will take place from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Willow Park. There will be numerous vendors selling food, drink, jewelry, crafts and more, and live musing from 6 to 8 p.m.
The fireworks are to begin at dusk, approximately 9:30 p.m.
The rain date for the fireworks show only is Monday.
For more information, contact the Bennington Town Offices at 802-442-1037
DECLARATION READING AT THE MONUMENT
There will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence on the grounds of the Bennington Battle Monument at 1 p.m., with a discussion to follow.