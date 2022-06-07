A full slate of fireworks and festivities will be coming back to communities for July 4.
“I think people are really excited to get out and about, and do community activities,” said Carol Lolatte, director of the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, who reported seeing a lot of people at the first Gallery Walk of the season this month.
Lolatte said the parade on July 4 will be the first in Brattleboro since 2019 because the Strolling of the Heifers is not having a parade. Traditionally, the heifer parade happened in June but the organization suspended operations and cut jobs in October 2020.
Brattleboro Goes Fourth will be running its parade this year. Last year, the group decided to have Alfred Hughes Jr. parade down Main Street in the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance flower truck along with some emergency vehicles. Hughes is a local personality known for his flamboyant style.
Activities at Living Memorial Park include a small fry baseball game, free access to the swimming pool, carnival games, a performance by New England Center for Circus Arts, a children’s concert with Les Julian, a performance from The Miles Band from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. followed by fireworks. Food and product vendors also will be at the park.
Bennington will have fireworks on July 4 at Willow Park starting at dark, at about 9:30 p.m. The rain date is Saturday July 9.
Jonah Spivak, communication coordinator for the town of Bennington, said the event begins at 5 p.m. and will include music by Buddy Madison, food, a lemonade stand and the Bohemian Roots vendor offering dresses, hats, dreamcatchers and other items.
In Bennington, the annual event was cancelled in 2020. However, Spivak said, a smaller display was done as part of the Battle Day Celebration. In 2021, the fireworks were held but spectators weren’t allowed on the field and viewed from afar.
After two years without them, Wilmington will have its Independence Day celebration at about 6 p.m. July 2, with fireworks starting after sunset. Hosted by the Southern Vermont Deerfield Valley Chamber, the event will feature games, food and activities.
Manchester will have fireworks again, starting at 9:30 p.m. July 4. Town Manager John O’Keefe said the town had fireworks last year but not in 2020.
In Saxtons River, organizers said they have to abandon their traditional fireworks display on the night of July 4 because of costs.
Organizer Sue Hernandez said that NorthStar fireworks of Montpelier had doubled the minimum order of fireworks to $10,000, which is just about double what the small village spent on fireworks in the past. Previously, Hernandez said, the village spent about $5,300 on fireworks.
The Saxtons River Fourth of July Committee is planning on other activities for that evening to replace the fireworks.
Greg Sukiennik, Jim Therrien and Susan Smallheer contributed to this report.