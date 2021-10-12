Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones has set a jury trial for a case involving a Pownal man accused of pointing a loaded shotgun at a Vermont State Trooper during an armed standoff in 2018.
Bernard Rougeau will face a jury on Nov. 30 on three charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer stemming from the 2018 incident. It is alleged that Rougeau was intoxicated when he pointed a loaded shotgun at Trooper Thomas Sandberg after troopers responded to a 911 call that Rougheau was a danger to himself. Sandberg shot Rougeau after he refused to drop the weapon.
The shooting incident resulted in a federal conviction in 2019 when the Vermont District Court sentenced Rougeau to a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm despite being a convicted felon.
In June of this year, Rougeau pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charge in a plea deal with prosecutors, only to withdraw his guilty plea soon after. The plea arrangement would have dropped three other charges, including second-degree attempted murder, as well as misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment.
The trial is set for three days at the Vermont Superior Courthouse, Bennington Division.