Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones has set a jury trial for a case involving a Pownal man accused of pointing a loaded shotgun at a Vermont State Trooper during an armed standoff in 2018.

Bernard Rougeau will face a jury on Nov. 30 on three charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer stemming from the 2018 incident. It is alleged that Rougeau was intoxicated when he pointed a loaded shotgun at Trooper Thomas Sandberg after troopers responded to a 911 call that Rougheau was a danger to himself. Sandberg shot Rougeau after he refused to drop the weapon.

The shooting incident resulted in a federal conviction in 2019 when the Vermont District Court sentenced Rougeau to a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm despite being a convicted felon.

In June of this year, Rougeau pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charge in a plea deal with prosecutors, only to withdraw his guilty plea soon after. The plea arrangement would have dropped three other charges, including second-degree attempted murder, as well as misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment.

The trial is set for three days at the Vermont Superior Courthouse, Bennington Division.

Tags

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.