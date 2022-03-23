BENNINGTON — Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones handed down the heaviest sentence possible to a heroin dealer connected to a Winhall overdose death, after the victim’s family made an emotional appeal for maximum time.
In the plea deal, Todd Benson, 46, of Weston was sentenced to four to five years behind bars at Wednesday’s sentencing, in which the original charge — selling or dispensing a regulated drug with a death resulting — was dismissed in favor of the lesser offense of selling heroin.
Benson also pled guilty to two other counts, including a felony charge of eluding a law enforcement officer, and a misdemeanor tied to a $450 forged check. The plea deal worked out with prosecutors dropped a single count of excessive speed related to the eluding charge and a felony charge of forgery.
Benson was charged in the death of 31-year-old Cameron Carson, who died in 2020 after overdosing on a mix of fentanyl, heroin and alprazolam that he bought from Benson.
“Nothing is going to bring my son back,” Rod Cameron, Carson Cameron’s father, told Corsones on Wednesday as he choked back emotion. “But the things happening with these drugs … we’re losing a whole generation. If we don’t start doing something, so these dealers know there’s going to be a punishment, it’s not going to end.”
Rod Cameron added: “[Benson] pled guilty to selling the drugs to my son. My son died because of those drugs. He’s fortunate he made a plea deal where he’s not responsible for that, but I do feel like he knows. He should get the maximum for that. It’s what he deserves. Maybe that helps him. Maybe he has time to think about it. Maybe it changes his life. I don’t know.”
Carson’s mother, Valerie, then stood up in front of the courtroom.
“This is just so wrong in so many ways. He killed our son, but yet our tax dollars are defending this person, making it possible for him to get off. I can’t make any sense of it, no matter how I try. It seems to just go on and on and on in a big circle. Vermont has to make a statement. We need to get tough in our state, or we are going to lose our kids … forever.”
“This will haunt me for the rest of my life,” Carson’s brother said in a statement read in the courtroom. “He was my younger brother.”
On Oct. 8, 2020, police responded to a report of an unresponsive male in Winhall. According to court documents, Carson Cameron was immediately transported to the hospital for treatment of an overdose, but he never regained consciousness. He died the next day. The cause of death was listed as drug toxicity. Police found empty baggies labeled with a triangle with the word “Voltage” underneath.
Police later found text messages sent between Oct. 4 and 7 between Carson, Benson and a third person, detailing meeting plans both had. A later interview with that individual revealed several phone calls between Carson and Benson. Benson was arrested on Oct. 25. That same individual linked Benson and Carson just prior to the overdose.
The plea deal offered by prosecutors left the question of sentencing open to the discretion of the judge. Prosecutors asked for a sentence of four to five years to serve and restitution. Defense attorney Thomas Enzor proposed a split sentence, allowing Benson to leave custody immediately under a 30-month probation with conditions.
According to Enzor, that would’ve allowed the defendant to receive treatment and have strict supervision “in the community, where it really matters, where it has a chance of having a longer-term effect,” Enzor said.
Corsones asked Benson if there was anything he wanted to tell the court.
“First, I’d like to say I’m very sorry for all these tragic deaths. Since I’ve been here, I’ve had other friends pass away. Drugs, it’s a bad thing. I really don’t know what else to say,” Benson said through the video monitor from the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland, where he’s been since 2020.
Corsones asked for a few moments to gather his thoughts. He returned in 10 minutes. He told the court the legal reasons for what was about to happen, then turned to Carson Cameron’s parents.
“No one can understand the pain you folks have suffered through and continue to suffer. Your loss is unfathomable. It is yet another tragic example of what drugs are doing and continues to do to our community. I hope anyone listening today understands the tragedy of drugs in our community and what the purveyors of drugs do to our community.”
Corsones continued: “However, this is not a case where I am sentencing the defendant to the sale of drugs with a death resulting, and I must keep that in mind. That charge was amended to the sale of heroin, and I am sentencing the defendant for that offense. The defendant has shown some remorse today and an acknowledgment of what drugs are doing to our community, as he has now lost friends due to addiction.”
“A person addicted to drugs crosses a significant line when he goes from using heroin to selling heroin to others. At that point, he endangers the lives of others,” Corsones said. “A probationary sentence, in this case, is not appropriate and sends the wrong message to the defendant and the public. The court finds that the sentence as proposed by the state is appropriate.”
He then went on to sentence Benson to the full four to five years to serve, requested by prosecutors. He will have two-and-a-half years left behind bars before release.
“I’m glad they are keeping him, said Valerie Cameron after the sentencing. “I really thought he was going to walk away. My son doesn’t have a voice anymore. He was a good kid. He just had a bad illness.”