BRATTLEBORO — A Windham County Superior Court judge sealed a pair of search warrants related to the homicide of Mary Anderson, 25, of Harvard, Mass., and the police shooting of her former boyfriend, Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Mass.
"We are seeking to seal these warrants ... until the conclusion of the investigations in this matter," said Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Shriver, who said the warrants were granted in July. "Because both incidents are still under investigation, the first by the Windham State's Attorney's Office, the second by the Attorney General's Office and the Orange County State's Attorney's Office, the state feels that the details that are set forth in these warrants should not be out in the public domain, at least until the investigations are concluded."
Judge Michael Kainen granted the request.
Anderson's body was discovered by police in her truck, which was parked near the curb at Thomas Lynch Park on Elliot Street, on the morning of July 19. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Vermont determined Anderson had been fatally shot in the head.
Investigators identified Davis as a person they wanted to speak with about Anderson's death, but at just before 8 p.m. on July 19, Davis was shot dead on Western Avenue by police after they say he lunged at them with a knife.
The Windham County State's Attorney's Office is investigating Anderson's death, and the Vermont Attorney General's Office and the Orange County State's Attorney's Office are investigating the police shooting of Davis.
Shriver told the court that she expects the investigation into Anderson's death to be "wrapped up very shortly."
"Unfortunately, with regard to the second investigation with which I'm not involved, I am unable to give the court an estimation of when that will be wrapped up," she said. "I did reach out to the Attorney General's Office to confirm that they too would seek sealing of these warrants, because they contain details that are not in the public domain and would interfere with the investigations in both cases. We are just seeking sealing until the investigations are done."
The warrants were sealed through Sept. 30.
Kainen agreed to seal the warrants because "there is a substantial threat to the effective law enforcement investigation if the information were made public ...," including not revealing details to people who police might still need to talk with.