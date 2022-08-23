BENNINGTON — A Bennington Family Court judge visiting her family dentist with her child was approached by the father of one of the litigants in a divorce case that was pending in front of the judge. That father — her family dentist — wanted to discuss and share information in the ongoing case.
Family Court Judge Kerry McDonald-Cary, who is set to become the criminal court judge in September, was compelled to report the incident in a formal document filed at the Bennington County Courthouse four days after the event, recusing herself from any other cases involving the current litigants, including the current divorce before her court.
According to the document, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, McDonald-Cary attended her and her daughter’s dentist appointments in Bennington. Toward the end of her visit, dentist Lawrence Pietrucha began discussing a case involving his son and wanting to share information about one of the parties involved in the contested divorce and custody battle over which McDonald-Cary is currently presiding.
McDonald-Cary was unaware that her dentist was related to the defendant.
According to the judge’s official disclosure, McDonald-Cary immediately informed her dentist that she could not discuss the case or have a conversation with him, and immediately left the office.
Vermont judges must disclose any contact of this sort to the court and all attorneys and parties in the case.
Pietrucha has been McDonald’s family dentist since 1999. Although it is unlikely for McDonald-Cary to preside over this case in the future when she takes over criminal court, she has officially disqualified herself from presiding over any cases involving the current parties now or in the future.