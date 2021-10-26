Bennington Superior Court Judge John Valente released a defendant awaiting trial in a felony sexual abuse case on a string of conditions, including the defendant having no contact or harassing the victim, including on social media, no contact with anyone under the age of 16, an 8 p.m. curfew, and that he resides at a relative’s home in New Hampshire.
Corey Cass, 50, of Woodford, is accused of aggravated sexual assault with a victim under 13. The charge stems from a series of alleged assaults starting when the victim was just seven and continuing for many years. Cass faces a penalty of imprisonment of not less than 10 years to life and not more than a $50,000 fine. Cass pled not guilty at his arraignment last week and had previously been held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
Today’s decision was part of a bail and weight of evidence hearing in front of Judge Valente at the Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division. Valente decided at the hearing after a brief recess that the evidence was “great” and that the case would move forward.
No trial date has been set.