BENNINGTON — A Bennington Superior Court on Wednesday refused to accept an agreed-to plea deal that would have resulted in the release of a Pownal man accused of pointing a shotgun at a Vermont state trooper.
Judge Cortland Corsones said he found that a recommended two-and-a-half year sentence for Bernard Rougeau, 50, failed to take into account the seriousness of the alleged offense, and did not account for Rougeau’s failure to express remorse during the pre-sentencing investigation and during sentencing.
The plea deal would have allowed for the immediate release of Rougeau, who has been incarcerated since being released from the hospital after the October 2018 incident, in which he pointed a double-barreled shotgun at Vermont State Police Trooper Thomas Sandberg. Rougeau pleaded guilty in June to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
After Rougeau withdrew his guilty plea and formally sought a speedy trial on the charges, Rougeau’s defense counsel, Katherine Lamson, told Corsones she had instructed her client not to speak about the incident during the pretrial sentencing investigation or during Wednesday’s sentencing session.
“I guess that’s something that I had not considered as part of this,” Lamson told the court. “I was the one who told Mr. Rougeau that he didn’t need to say anything today, and recommended to him that he not say anything about the actual offense .... So that’s on me.”
A message left at Lamson’s office inquiring why she advised Rougeau to remain silent was not returned by press time Wednesday.
Corsones said he would agree to a sentence agreement in which Rougeau served a minimum of three years on a three-to-six year sentence — the range provided in state law for aggravated assault on a police officer. That would assure that Rougeau would serve three years of state parole, as well as three years of federal probation, he said.
“His rehabilitation should take place under the strictest supervision the court can provide under the circumstances. So, of course, I want there to be the maximum level of supervision, given, particularly, the defendant’s criminal history, his mental health issues, his mental health history, his substance abuse history, his risk of recidivism and his lack of remorse for his criminal actions,” Corsones said.
Corsones said he was “concerned with the lack of remorse expressed by the defendant for his very serious actions which had a significant effect on at least one of his victims.”
In presenting the plea deal, Lamson said the Rougeau would benefit from the support of family and friends. “It allows closure,” she said. “It allows Mr. Rougeau to come out on probation and address his issues within a supportive community network of family and friends.”
Bennington Deputy State’s Attorney Robert Plunkett also agreed with the deal.
“We reviewed the case and all the circumstances. We believe the agreement filed with the court is an agreeable resolution,” Plunkett said.
But Corsones pointed out the network of family and friends was available to Rougeau at the time of the incident, in which law enforcement officers responded to a 911 call on Oct. 18, 2018, that reported Rougeau as acting suicidal.
Police said Rougeau, holding a double-barrel shotgun, walked toward Sandberg with the weapon, and raised the gun and pointed it at Sandberg when ordered to drop the weapon.
Sandberg then shot Rougeau in the abdomen with two rounds of buckshot. Rougeau was airlifted to Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center for treatment, and was arrested after he was discharged from the hospital.
Sandberg did not appear at sentencing Wednesday to enter a victim witness statement.