BENNINGTON — Bail has been set at $100,000 for an 18-year-old defendant arrested in one of two simultaneous drug raids in Bennington earlier this month.
Alejandro Ortiz-Cruz, 18, of Yonkers, N.Y., has been held without bail since a double raid by Bennington Police netted several individuals allegedly involved in the area drug trade. Ortiz-Cruz was picked up during one the search warrant raid at 111 McCall St. on July 14.
The other raid, at 202 Beech St., yielded several other arrests.
Defense lawyer Robb Spensley filed a motion for a bail review. After two days of consideration, Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones allowed Ortiz-Cruz to be released on a $100,000 cash or surety bond. Corsones also ordered significant conditions, including a ban on any illegal drugs, possession of firearms, and no contact with any of the other co-defendants related to the two raids.
Prosecutors requested bail in the amount of $500,000 with conditions, because of Ortiz-Cruz’s criminal history of flight. Spensley countered that proposal with an amount of $50,000, arguing that the prosecution’s recommendation was excessive.
In his decision, Corsones took into consideration several factors, including Vermont law, which allows for the least restrictive conditions to be imposed on a defendant while considering flight risk, criminal history, character, the seriousness of the charges and the safety of the community.
Ortiz-Cruz is charged with two felony counts, fentanyl trafficking conspiracy and felony conspiracy to sell, deliver, manufacture or cultivate a regulated drug. The trafficking charge carries a maximum 30-year sentence, while the conspiracy to sell charge carries a maximum of 20 years behind bars. The state dropped a third charge — assault and robbery with injury — for lack of evidence at the bail hearing.
Corsones, in his written decision, noted that the defendant had pending drug and firearms charges in Massachusetts when he allegedly committed the new crimes. He also noted that Ortiz-Cruz already was out on $30,000 bail in Massachusetts at the same time that he was arrested in Bennington. Corsones wrote that the defendant’s character was “concerning,” and that he has no real ties to the Bennington community, noting a recent history of flight from prosecution.
“After carefully considering all of the above factors,” Corsones wrote, “the court concludes that the defendant presents a significant risk of flight to avoid prosecution.”
He went on to say, “The court concludes that no conditions of release or combination thereof, less than the posting of a surety bond or cash, will reasonably mitigate the risk of flight. Considering all the foregoing factors, the court imposes bail in the amount of $100,000 with reasonable conditions necessary to protect the public.”
Ortiz-Cruz was arrested in raids on two separate apartments on opposite sides of Bennington two weeks ago. Police had been investigating several locations and individuals with possible ties to Massachusetts’ Springfield and Holyoke areas. The individuals in the raids were also suspects in a drive-by shooting on Main Street in Bennington recently. The raids produced several illegal firearms, illicit drugs and cash.
As of press deadline, Ortiz-Cruz was still being held at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland.