BENNINGTON — A Bennington County judge has OK'd two separate yearlong stalking protective orders in the case of two area men who got into a confrontation outside the Bennington Firehouse on Town Meeting Day.
Judge John W. Valente signed the protective orders issued earlier this month to remain in place for both Kevin Hoyt, 52, and Christopher Bates, 62, effective immediately. Both orders are good for one year.
Hoyt, a perennial candidate for local office, and Bates, a former Bennington state representative, had requested separate emergency relief motions against the other, all stemming from a rowdy squabble outside the firehouse as voters cast their ballots on Election Day. Temporary stalking orders were issued at the time pending a review and hearing, which took place on March 25.
The incident in question began as Hoyt was videotaping town candidates outside the firehouse on March 1. At some point, Hoyt noticed Bates was videotaping him and tried to slap the video camera out of Bates’ hand. A recorded confrontation followed, with both men yelling, threatening and hurling insults at each other.
Both men took out temporary stalking orders against the other. One day after Hoyt was served Bates’ order, Hoyt was captured on video at the Bennington Police Station, threatening to shoot Bates if he came near him. Hoyt is heard telling a police officer, “If Chris comes after me, I am gonna shoot him. I just want to be perfectly clear about that. I’m gonna shoot him in self-defense.”
In his written decision, Valente stated that Bates committed two acts toward Hoyt that day: holding his phone close to Hoyt’s face to record him on Election Day, and then following him very closely, yelling at him to provoke a response. Both acts were affirmed to be threatening in nature by Valente.
Valente also detailed two incidents in which Hoyt threatened Bates: one at the polling site when he slapped Bates' phone away, and later, at the police station when he threatened to shoot Bates if he got close to him after he was issued Bates’ protective order.
“The court shall order the parties to stay away from each other,” Valente wrote, “and, given the history, the animosity and facts of the case, the court deems it necessary to protect each plaintiff by ordering each defendant stay 300 feet away from each plaintiff.”
According to Vermont civil law statute, stalking means “to engage purposefully in a course of conduct (two or more acts over a period of time) directed at a specific person that causes a person to fear for their safety or suffer substantial emotional distress. The definition applies to acts of following, threatening, monitoring, or interfering with another person directly or indirectly."
The stalking orders go on to say, “Both are ordered to stay away from each other. 'Stay away' means do not talk to, telephone, text, email or use any form of communication to make contact. Do not post to them or about them on social media, in written or oral statements, recorded or livestreamed, and do not ask others to give them messages.”
Violation of the order can result in imprisonment, a fine, or both and can also be prosecuted as criminal contempt.
Attempts to reach both Bates and Hoyt were unsuccessful.