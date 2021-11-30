Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones denied a request by a defense lawyer during a weight of evidence hearing to release Zachary Unsworth from custody on kidnapping, aggravated assault, and domestic assault charges stemming from a Nov. 12 incident involving the defendant’s mother.
According to a police affidavit, Unsworth pushed his mother onto the ground in a “drunk off his mind” state, then grabbed her by the neck and began strangling her when she asked him to leave her Bennington residence. The kidnapping charge stems from the allegation that Unsworth held his mom against her will when she tried to escape.
In an unusual move, Defense Attorney Richard Burgoon called his own client to the stand during the hearing, and the defendant’s wife as a hostile witness. “There’s nothing more upsetting than to have a husband and wife testify against each other,” Burgoon stated after the hearing. “With that said, in this case, it made sense because of inconsistencies in testimony between what his wife said in open court and statements she’s made in the past. This might be one of those rare opportunities to get a witness under oath to testify long before trial. The testimony I secured today will be helpful going forward.”
Judge Corsones’ decision cited the seriousness of the “charges involving physical violence against his mother, the defendant’s recent history of violence, and threats of violence against both his mother and his wife” as reasons for the decision not to release.
Unsworth, 31, is being held without bail at Rutland’s Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility as he awaits trial. He faces possible life imprisonment on the kidnapping charge if found guilty. The aggravated assault charge carries a possible 15-year sentence. A third charge, domestic assault, carries a penalty of up to 18 months.